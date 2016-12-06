The Laid Back Lounge Chair and Ottoman capture a decidedly midcentury modern silhouette. Handcrafted in North Carolina, the lounge chair and ottoman adopt the bench-made production method from Thayer Coggin that has been in place since 1953. This style of production is a truly custom approach, and takes the Laid Back Lounge Chair and Ottoman step by step to create furnishings that are defined not only by their clean design, but also their impeccable craftsmanship. The Laid Back Lounge Chair features a handcrafted walnut frame, foam fiber tight back with a comfortable ultraplush seat and a corresponding foam fiber ottoman.