The wool carpet is from Iberia. A Bird Chair by Harry Bertoia for Knoll and a Grasshopper Lamp by Greta Grossman round out the room.
A vintage Molded Plywood Lounge Chair (LCW) by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller sits in front of built-in shelving in untreated hemlock.
Design tomes, a salient message, mid-century ceramic.
The Menagerie Collection is a series of prints that depict animals and flora in a range of soft, yet vibrant colors. Although compositionally simple, each print is comprised of several parts—the graphic is screen printed on 140 lb. arches watercolor paper, after which McGinnis fills the colored print with a hand-drawn line sketch. From there, the 100 percent cotton paper is mounted and framed in an ash wood frame. Shown: Yellow Leaf, Blue Horse, Blue Fern, Red Snake, Blue Elephant. Also pictured: Cherner Lounge Arm Chair, Nelson Bubble Lamp Criss Cross Ball Pendant, and Shapes Rug.
For the kitchen, master bath, and kids’ bathroom, the designers chose three different hues of Savoy stacked mosaic tile from Portland-based manufacturer Ann Sacks. Tractor barstools by BassamFellows pull up to a PentalQuartz countertop. The gas cooktop, oven, and dishwasher are by Miele.
Webber + Studio went with a bold, orange hue for these kitchen countertops. Past the front door and a short hallway lies an expansive living, dining, and kitchen space.
MID-CENTURY MODERN TRIVET $45 – $100 Designed by Fredrick Arndt in eco-friendly American black walnut, this trivet is right up our ally. We love the variation in the wood grain pattern and the sleek and structured design. It's a perfect bit of modernity for the table.
Stillfried Wien stocks furniture from Lichterloh, a furniture maker and vintage shop located in Vienna. Markus Pernhaupt’s pieces have a clear nod to the past but with modern adaptations, like this Burka daybed.
The Laid Back Lounge Chair and Ottoman capture a decidedly midcentury modern silhouette. Handcrafted in North Carolina, the lounge chair and ottoman adopt the bench-made production method from Thayer Coggin that has been in place since 1953. This style of production is a truly custom approach, and takes the Laid Back Lounge Chair and Ottoman step by step to create furnishings that are defined not only by their clean design, but also their impeccable craftsmanship. The Laid Back Lounge Chair features a handcrafted walnut frame, foam fiber tight back with a comfortable ultraplush seat and a corresponding foam fiber ottoman.
First designed over 60 years ago, the Russel Wright Residential Collection is crafted from durable, shatterproof melamine. This cup and saucer transitions well to outdoor dining in warmer months.
In the newly built media room, lower ceilings and natural wood flooring make for a straightforward character shift. “We always liked John’s minimalism,” adds Dave, and even such slight differentiation ably signals the transition to the home’s more private spaces.
Concrete stairs leading up to a sleeping loft are illuminated with wall sconces.
Futuristic floating stairs lead to the loft’s mezzanine. Throughout the lower level, natural stone was chosen for the flooring, laid at an irregular angle to add visual interest.
The clean lines and, in Loft R's case, balcony with a view of downtown's skyline suit Robert Vanselow's urbane sensibility. "This was spot on," he says.
A print by the abstract expressionist Al Held hangs above a storage unit by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller. The table lamp is by Isamu Noguchi, and the cork floor tiles are from Globus Cork. A Saarinen Executive Arm Chair is at the end of the hall.
Refusing to fixate on the seascape at the expense of other views, Wardle oriented the living room to a lush grove of trees. A yellow Bend sofa and two Husk chairs, both by Patricia Urquiola for B&B Italia, add splashes of color.
Naturally, the Copes are hands-on with all of the interior touches throughout their home (at one point, they even had a bed frame fashioned from shipping pallets). In the living room, they’ve styled an architectural fragment, sourced from local salvage yard Big Reuse (formerly Build It Green), and re-painted it white to create a striking plant display.
This is the room adjacent to the living room, separated by sliding pocket doors. We use it as a project room and library, but it's typically used in Edwardian layouts as a dining room... so that's what Caroline and Christopher turned it into in their plan.
A limited-edition Roy Lichtenstein carpet dominates one wall of designer and architect Gae Aulenti’s living room in Milan. She lived in this Brera apartment, mostly furnished with her own designs, such as her 1964 April folding chairs for Zanotta—from 1974 until her death in October 2012.
In Marquina and Font’s living room, a pair of kilim-covered chairs by Philippe Xerri, a chest of drawers by Piet Hein Eek, and a handmade Tunisian rug provide bursts of color amidst the overall scheme of white, ecru, and cream.
In this neoclassical home in Oslo, a reclaimed Indonesian hardwood slab from Buka Design + Hardwoods is the de facto coffee table.
The furniture in the living room came a bit more easily. A Knoll chair was a gift from an old employer, as was the poster, by Paula Scher, in the hall leading to the bedroom.
Graphic designers Ned Drew and Brenda McManus have made their renovated Manhattan apartment a showcase for their collectibles, including a vintage Eames leg splint and a “Wilhelm Tell” poster by Armin Hofmann.
The Aiyyers’ midcentury furniture collection adds personality and color to the open-plan interior. A sofa by Kofod-Larsen for Selig, chairs by Viko Baumritter, shelving by Regner Christensen, and a coffee table by a local craftsmen accentuate the living room, while a dining table and chairs by Calligaris, custom cabinetry with pulls by Mockett, and an overhead Bel Occhio light from Pablo Designs complete the kitchen. Leigh’s harp, from Lyon & Healy, sits nearby.
“One of the homeowners assists with many estate sales in Calgary, and so they were able to acquire many great mid-century pieces through these sales,” Lewis said. The sectional sofa is from Calgary’s 4living.
“There’s no right answer except to play and experiment,” says interior designer Jonathan Adler in regards to the Shelter Island getaway he shares with his husband, fellow design expert Simon Doonan. Custom ceramic wall tiles, a few plants, and a self-made rug, stool, and coffee table all add to the home's inimitable decor.
Serafini and Palomba’s vacation home is a cavernous showcase for their own designs. In the living room, they created a one-off version of their Lama chaise longue, originally designed for Zanotta. The Zen Apple side table, also theirs, is from the Sen Line Collection by Exteta. The vases are by Guaxs.
Immediately halting the crew, Tagliabue and Miralles decided instead to celebrate the juxtaposition by leaving it all in situ. The painting at right was also found inside the meandering structure, which had been unoccupied for decades.
Aulenti bought her apartment and office at the same time in 1973 and reconfigured them to connect via a doorway on the top floor. Aulenti’s family is now considering using the space, which is still as she left it, as the headquarters of her official archives. The sofa is covered in a textile that Aulenti picked up on her travels, and her Festo table—designed for Zanotta—sports a custom felt top.
At no more than $25 a pop, these affordable goodies are downright perfect for everyone you know.
The bookshelves lining the walls of the living room were inherited from family.
How a highly productive collaboration among a trio of creative Angelenas—and a good dose of Barragán—turned a dark and beleaguered mid-century house into a family home for the ages.
When curating the rooms throughout their house, Udechuku and Smith mix borrowed pieces related to the temporary exhibition—such as the playful sculptural lamps crafted from found materials by Brazilian artist Rodrigo Almeida—with vintage American and European classics from their personal collection, such as a Florence Knoll sofa designed in 1954 and newly re-upholstered in a yellow Kvadrat fabric. "We have no opening hours but people call or knock and—if we are home—we welcome them in and put the kettle on." —Ike Udechuku
Shelter from the Sun Peter and Lynda opted for Hunter Douglas clutched roller shades with a medium-opacity black cloth because the material filters the sun but still reveals the view when drawn. At night, it blends with the black steel frame. They worked with the Alcatraz Shade Shop in Oakland. hunterdouglas.com alcatrazshade.com
Fluorescent colors on both ends of the spectrum light up this living room scene. In collaboration with Bettina Eulenburg for Better Living.
