The colors used in the interior were inspired by the surrounding landscape. The kitchen island is clad in solid timber fluting crafted from durable plantation-grown iroko with with a granite top. “The green-blue-brown color of the granite benchtops very much reminded me of the colors of the water in the nearby harbor of Tutakaka,” says architect Belinda George.
Bedrosians ceramic tile was used on the walls and ceiling in the master bathroom.
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
In the kids’ bath, green hexagon tile from Heath Ceramics is a lovely backdrop for the walnut vanity.