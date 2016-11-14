Maximum comfort achieved with Bang Olufsen Sound System, Rako Lighting
Maximum comfort achieved with Bang Olufsen Sound System, Rako Lighting
Porcelanosa Kitchen, Porcelanosa Tiles, Miele appliances, Rako Lighting, Rear (black) wall magnetic plaster to stick notes and holiday magnets, blackboard paint for To-Do-Lists and kids to play
Porcelanosa Kitchen, Porcelanosa Tiles, Miele appliances, Rako Lighting, Rear (black) wall magnetic plaster to stick notes and holiday magnets, blackboard paint for To-Do-Lists and kids to play
Porcelanosa Tiles Aquabocci R-47 Threshold Drain Marley Eternit Cladding
Porcelanosa Tiles Aquabocci R-47 Threshold Drain Marley Eternit Cladding
Porcelanosa Kitchen
Porcelanosa Kitchen
Brick work using reclaimed bricks
Brick work using reclaimed bricks
Set cover photo