The Pho Cafe in Silverlake, designed by EscherGunewardena, made it onto our map of not-to-be-missed modern restaurants in Los Angeles, curated by Los Angeles Magazine editor Chris Nichols.
The entrance introduces the home’s main materials: steel, glass, wood, and concrete.
This circa-1958 Eichler in Silicon Valley makes a mesmerizing first impression with its combination of ipe wood and neon-yellow resin. A garden, courtesy of landscape designer Bernard Trainor, fosters the illusion of more space.
A picnic table from Janus et Cie sits off the kitchen; the landscape architecture is by Richard D. Wood. In addition to passive solar, says Hawkins, “there is the added benefit of a thick concrete slab as a thermal mass that absorbs and stores the heat from the sun.”
Horsetails occupy the raised planters. Lee used a darkly colored mulch to offset the light concrete, which gives the garden more depth.
The spacious living room is another of the owners’ favorite spaces. “The double-height ceilings in that room create a very expansive feeling. No matter how many people are in the space, it still feels very open and airy,” says Susan. The soaring 17-foot-high concrete ceilings are original to the schoolhouse, though they were likely not exposed in the same way at that time. A Kilim rug over heated radiant floors bring visual and thermal warmth to the space. A BoConcept sofa and From the Source lounge chair define a seating area, accented by David Weeks Studio hinged wall light.
“When you enter the courtyard, you realize that you have left the forest and entered the house,” Hutchison says. “We spoke often with [the clients] about the quality of this courtyard. [The client] likes to call it his own Zen garden, although I think that he also likes that the courtyard facade serves to keep the numerous elk in the area at bay.” Concrete pavers, gravel, and ipe decking cover the ground.
A custom pivot door by Archispec opens onto a foyer with a poured-concrete floor. The oil painting at right is by Derrick Buisch.
Landscape designer Bernard Trainor’s creative use of poured-in-place concrete pavers—such as off the living room, where they break up a low-maintenance lawn of June grass—give the irregularly shaped lot a sense of order. Foxtail ferns and blue chalk sticks, a succulent, lend dashes of color to the entry courtyard, while thyme makes for a fragrant accent between the pavers.
The couple uses the pavilion for outdoor dining. From there, the property opens to a small courtyard, and finally culminates at the main house, which holds one bedroom, a kitchen, a living-dining space, and a “flex” room.
Thanks to its natural color, concrete also serves as a wonderful “blank canvas” for landscaping.
Don designed and built the white-oak kitchen table, which is cantilevered so knees don’t bump the underpinnings.
Luke channels Jimi on the concrete floor of the open living and dining room.
Doors and cabinets made of veneered Iroko chipboard are scattered throughout.
The Oakland table is topped by a raw-concrete slab.
"It was nothing but a muddy pit," landscape architect Terence Lee says about the 500-square-foot yard behind his Pacifica, California, house. Instead of filling the space with potted plants or paving it over for a quick fix, Lee devised a simple budget-friendly plan involving tilted lines and a few plants to fashion a functional, low-maintenance space fit his family of five's lifestyle.