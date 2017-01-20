Light and openness were of utmost importance to the clients during the design process. Frameless floor-to-ceiling Fleetwood windows were chosen to let light in and help exaggerate the visual difference between the old and new home. The final design has more window surface than walls, and the flood of light from multiple directions allows the house to be experienced very differently throughout the course of the day. The open living room features oak flooring, a Lazy Time sofa by Camerich, and Le Corbusier lounge chair.
The stars of the living room are a pair of pink Bird chairs by Harry Bertoia for Knoll. Both the marble-topped occasional table and the wood table are vintage, the antique rugs are from Morocco, a Low Pad chair by Jasper Morrison for Cappellini sits near the fireplace, and the brass-and-steel coffee table was designed by Poorter and Holdrinet.
The living room is furnished with a Tolomeo Mega floor lamp by Artemide, a Milo Baughman Recliner 74, a Morsø 7648 wood stove, and a Hampton rug by Capel Rugs.
The open plan, high ceilings, and white walls all amplify the light that streams into the living room, accented with a Barcelona Couch by Mies van der Rohe for Knoll and two Blythe Pony Cube ottomans by Gus Design.
