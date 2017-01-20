Light and openness were of utmost importance to the clients during the design process. Frameless floor-to-ceiling Fleetwood windows were chosen to let light in and help exaggerate the visual difference between the old and new home. The final design has more window surface than walls, and the flood of light from multiple directions allows the house to be experienced very differently throughout the course of the day. The open living room features oak flooring, a Lazy Time sofa by Camerich, and Le Corbusier lounge chair.