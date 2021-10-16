“During summer there is so much greenery, and it grows and changes every day. It’s very different in the autumn and winter—even the acoustics are different,
Pictured is Dual House 1, part of a duplex designed for two families of close friends.
Höweler + Yoon squeezed high-design landscape elements, like a fountain and built-in seating, into a small 15-by-13-foot space.
The majority of windows are on the south facade to optimize solar gain.
Kids bathroom
View of the San Francisco skyline from the Roof Deck and Sun Room. The same colored concrete pavers are used in both spaces to blur the relationship between the indoors and outdoors. The owners selected the 1966 collection of outdoor furniture by Knoll which contributes to this effect.
A Rhythm Horizontal lamp by Arik Levy for Vibia hangs above the dining table in a house that Blouin Tardif Architecture-Environnement designed for a family in Boucherville, Quebec, near Montreal.
Front entrance and carport
music studio / quarters
courtyard
night scene
dining kitchen and beyond
motor court
kitchen by Poliform SLC
curb appeal
Photography by Matthew Millman
The black facade of the Yatabes’ house may turn a darkly futuristic face to its suburban block, but behind it the house is full of light. In Saitama, a tightly packed neighborhood near Tokyo, the black metal screen affords the family privacy without sacrificing outdoor space.
"Key to the special nature of the pavilion’s purpose is that guests are immersed in the landscape and surrounded by the vines that produced the actual wine that they are tasting," Warner and McCabe say. We couldn't agree more. Head to quintessa.com to learn more about the winery and book a reservation to experience the pavilions firsthand.
© Edward Birch
"Amplified" Tiny House - Brazilian Abaco hardwood and corrugated metal siding
Downtown Loft Apartment
Rian and Melissa Jorgensen's 2 Bar House in Menlo Park boasts all the usual green design suspects: energy-efficient lighting, good insulation, renewable material finishes, radiant heat, and the roof is pre-wired for future PV panels. Executed by Feldman Architecture, the house requires only natural lighting during the day which keeps energy costs way down. Still, the most stunning aspect of the green design is the living roof planted with succulents, aloe, viviums, and ice plants. "I'm absolutely glad that we did it," says Melissa. "It turned out so well and I really enjoy sitting up there and taking advantage of it as much as I can. It's very peaceful." Read more about this total remodel here.
