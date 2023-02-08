A double-height space encompasses the kitchen, dining and living area, and features 36-feet-wide glass doors that pocket into southern and northern walls.
Bathroom
The childrens' bathroom, which is just off the central hallway.
In the bathroom, a teak live-edge countertop and custom yellow cabinet support a double wash basin by Duravit. A mirror from Restoration Hardware hangs below custom lights, designed by the homeowner for a steampunk look.
The bathroom tap is by Vola and the sink is by Ceramica Flaminia.
A slim shelf of raw wood and metal and mirrors lining one side of the wall, creates the illusion of expansiveness in this laundry room in a Japan home designed by Koizumisekkei.
Four-star plumbing fittings, a 10,000-litre tank for rainwater harvesting, and an Eco Hot Water Heat Pump from Sanden promote water and energy savings throughout the home.
A deep earthy blue tile plays off the richness of the wood in this bathroom.
The master bath features porcelanite walls and and floors paired with quartz counters.
The bright bathroom is fitted with skylight windows, and is equipped with Grohe fixtures and a walk-in rain shower.
The bathroom fixtures include Waterworks, Duravit, Kohler, and Geberit.
Among modern bathroom vanities, vessel sinks are all the rage due to their simple yet functional design. This sleek white porcelain vessel fits perfectly into this gorgeous tropical bathroom.
Heath Ceramics tiles in grapefruit pay homage to the original pink bathroom tile.
An elegant black-tiled bathroom with a skylight.
A look at the Master Bath double vanity with a Duravit sink, California Faucets fixtures, and Heath Ceramics tile.
White finishes meet light wood in the stylish bathrooms.
The concrete master bathroom is illuminated by a skylight.
The minimalist bathroom features another walnut countertop. The Airstream’s curves and lack of straight walls presented a challenge for August, who built all of his own cabinetry.
A clerestory harnesses natural light for the bath.
In the skylit master bathroom, Dandelion tile from Marrakech Design is paired with tile from Ann Sacks. The fixtures are by California Faucets and the mirror is from Paris Mirrors.
In the kids’ bath, a custom vanity by Christopher Derek Bruno and a ladder by Lostine extend the home’s warm material palette.
The selection of pale wood for the bathroom vanity helps to maintain a light and airy quality for the space.
The bathrooms saw the least significant changes. In the one nearest to the master bedroom, the shower and tub are original. White oak paneling provides continuity between the newly renovated spaces.
Master Bathroom
The home features two bedrooms and two bathroom.
The bathrooms’ white walls and wood cabinetry keep the areas light, bright, and airy.
The bathroom furniture and cabinetry are built of oak, while the countertops are made from solid white resin.
Barker mixed inexpensive subway tiles with an expensive marble slab in the master bathroom. The mix of high and low pieces defines the style of this home.
The couple turned a third bedroom into an en suite master bath by knocking down the walls between the two rooms, re-framing and building new walls, and adding plumbing and electrical.