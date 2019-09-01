A spacious new kitchen is at the heart of the expanded living space. Centered with the island, a long horizontal window trimmed in black contrasts the crisp white palette.
The light-filled office overlooks stunning views. The stairs to the loft include built-in storage and shelving—a space-saving solution inspired by the couple's experience living in a tiny house.
The design couple: Mike Donahue is a junior architect pursuing licensure. Lauren Walker is a self-taught artist and designer.
Subway tiling wraps around the enclosed shower, while operable windows provide airflow without compromising privacy.
Custom-designed storage and entertainment fixtures create family gathering spaces in the Wooodside Residence.
An original stained-glass window, as well as a complementary transom version by New Hat, creates a meditative ambience in the lobby lounge.
Meghan Shimek and her largest piece to date at Google.
A close up of Tessa Perlow's embroidered faces.
Plexus no. 40 at Paradise Art Space.
The dining table was made with Oregon-sourced, salvage walnut wood.
