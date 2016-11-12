#designmilk #northbourne #architecture #melbourne #modern Photo by Eve Wilson The main bathroom doubles as a laundry room, which happens to be hidden behind bi-fold doors. Above the white cabinets and the ceiling are all painted black making the space feel larger.
#designmilk #northbourne #architecture #melbourne #modern Photo by Eve Wilson The main bathroom doubles as a laundry room, which happens to be hidden behind bi-fold doors. Above the white cabinets and the ceiling are all painted black making the space feel larger.
Set cover photo