Brace is a minimal chair created by London-based designer Samuel Wilkinson. Brace is a contemporary chair that embraces and promotes British quality manufacturing. The chair is fully produced in a factory within 100miles of the studio and all the materials have been locally sourced. Steam-bending wood is a traditional process steeped in history. It is low energy, ecological and a truly economical method for manipulating wood. It has a reduced scrap rate since smaller pieces can be bent into shape rather than machined from larger blocks. There are only a small number of skilled manufacturers who can produce steam bent products on any scale and these are expensive due to rising labour costs and the handmade discipline required.