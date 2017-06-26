Through an integral relationship between use, form, and material, the Low/Rise House responds sensitively to site, nature, and neighborhood, creating a new type of suburban living – both urban and rural.
When envisioning the perfect home for their family, Kiley and Jim agreed that accessibility was paramount—access to the outdoors, and access for their daughters, Langley and Boelyn, who have special needs and rely on their wheelchairs to get around. After purchasing a narrow lot in Downers Grove, Illinois, the couple reached out to Chicago-based firm Kuklinski + Rappe Architects to design a residence that would serve their daughters, their son Huck, and their own various needs. Crafted to adapt to the family's lifestyle over the years, the home will provide lifelong health and happiness.
The master bedroom opens on two sides to the outdoors, where Lockyer placed a custom black-chrome wall clock.
Homeowners can choose to install their Ultimate Bi-Fold Doors with a single outswing panel for easy, daily use.
Open shelving is a kitchen trend that shows no signs of slowing down.
Nestled on the banks of the St. Croix River in Minnesota, this contemporary home merges the living room with an expansive deck with a disappearing Ultimate Multi-Slide Door by Marvin.
Deltec Homes' philosophy of environmental protectionism begins at the factory. With 273 solar panels installed on the roof of the production facility, the company produces each home with 100-percent renewable energy. Deltec Homes also fosters a goal of zero landfill waste and currently diverts 80 percent of it away from the landfills by donating scrap wood to Habitat for Humanity and local organizations, Apple Country Woodcrafters and Wild South.
Where the New Buffalo Residence now stands on a wooded lot by the shores of Lake Michigan, there used to be a serpentine ranch house with perplexingly small windows, none of which pointed toward the water. The homeowners had used it as a vacation retreat for over 30 years before an expanding family—and guest list—led them to approach architecture firm Booth Hansen for a fresh design.
Discover beauty with a purpose. Hand-woven in Uganda through the Blessing Basket Project® these trays are made from raffia palms and banana leaf stalks, using a coil technique to create graphic patterns. Using this traditional method, it takes about two days to weave a tray, which reflects the unique style and artistry of the weaver. Artisans in the Blessing Basket Project receive a Prosperity Wage, which is at least 2.5 times the Fair Trade Wage, helping them provide for their families and invest in their own businesses.
A large metal floating mirror from Restoration Hardware seemingly doubles the 675 square feet of the Schmidt-Friedlander apartment in Windsor Terrace, Brooklyn. The family of three dines at an oak table from Canvas Home, with Wishbone chairs by Hans Wegner. Decorators White paint by Benjamin Moore and oiled Hakwood European oak flooring are used throughout.
