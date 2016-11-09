Once the site of an 1859 coal, feed, and carriage barn, Piccino now makes its home in the vibrant and developing Dogpatch neighborhood of San Francisco. Behind the unassuming Victorian façade, affectionately known in the neighborhood as the Yellow Building, Sagan Piechota Architecture has created a warm and elegant interior that is decidedly modern. The rustic space features soaring ceilings and exposed rafters, reclaimed oak floors, and sleek communal tables flanked by Eames shell chairs. Sightglass coffee can be enjoyed from the airy main dining room, or the adjacent coffee bar, both contemporary counterparts to the historic 19th-century shell. 1001 Minnesota Street
A recent glass addition blends seamlessly with the otherwise brick facade of this Victorian London home. Windows fully encompass the dining area, giving the residents the feeling that they are sitting in the nearby garden.
Faux timber doors, painted black, along with a brick facade help the dwelling blend with its surroundings: the Victorian homes of the Moseley neighborhood in Birmingham, UK.
The rear of the house features Victorian brick, a modern extension, and Velfac windows. Landscape designer Matthew Wright was inspired by the art of Henri Rousseau when choosing plants to set amid the garden’s Dorset pebbles.
The façade of the two-story Victorian home remains unchanged, hiding the extent to which its opposite end has been transformed. NOJI Architects was tasked with remedying the lack of light from the property’s rear garden.
Miha hangs out with Kea, the dog, on the wooden deck that extends the living space outdoors.
For the kitchen, American cherry wood was used to create cabinets that establish a warm and sturdy tone. Each piece of lumber was purchased at auction by the Brillharts and stored in New Hampshire, before being shipped to Miami and milled on site. The wood island is painted black to provide a point of visual contrast. Himalayan marble countertops and stainless steel appliances lend moments of clean modernism to the kitchen, which is flooded with bright light thanks to patio windows that open to the yard.
Inspired by a 1950s sofa designed by Milo Baughman, the Button Up Sofa is a sophisticated furnishing that prominently displays the sofa frame and cushions. Featuring updated enhancements by Guy Hill—current Design Director for Thayer Coggin—the Button Up Sofa exudes comfort while maintaining crisp, modern lines.
The ultimate retreat, this mid-century modern masterpiece features a main house, separate guest house and three-car garage. Luxurious mahogany finishes can be found throughout the interior of the home in addition to dramatic main rooms and a gourmet kitchen built by Boffi in Italy.
Tighten Up Recliner, $3,228–$4,929 at the Dwell Store An undeniable statement maker, the Tighten Up Recliner from Thayer Coggin was originally designed by Milo Baughman in 1965. Handcrafted in North Carolina, the chair includes a reclining mechanism that extends the chair 64 inches. Available in several upholsteries and leather, the Tighten Up has a hand-tufted, buttonless back.
The Doo Wop Suspension Light, originally called the Navy Light, was first designed in the 1950s in collaboration with the Navy Buildings Department. The pendant was prevalent during this time period because of its practical functionality and distinctive look. This modern version of the classic lamp features a stunning brass shade that will elevate an interior space.
The semi-outdoor space extends the living room outward. Inside, a layer of glass sliding doors further facilitate breezes. The occupants can enjoy the sound and smell of rain behind shelter.
Lilyvilla Gardens built custom wood and concrete steps connecting the street to the house, which flow into an exposed patio under the refurbished carport. In addition to collecting midcentury furniture, Ty Milford is a vintage car aficionado and owner of two cherry red Porsches.
For the master bathroom, Moser installed a green marble bath top and green onyx floor tiles. Details such as in-floor heating, an Americh Madison bathtub, and GROHE sink make for a comfortable space.
The Opdahl House, designed by Edward Killingsworth for Richard and Joyce Opdahl, is located on the island of Naples, in Long Beach, California, and the design responds to the constraints imposed by the compact site.Unlike the neighbors, whose homes unflinchingly abut their property lines, Killingsworth set the Opdahl House 42 feet back from the street, dedicating half of the lot to a dramatic entryway that includes a carport, garden, and reflecting pool. The effect is one of entering a private sanctuary.
The living room, with vintage furnishings by Harry Bertoia, Paul McCobb, and others, overlooks the heavily wooded site, which adjoins a protected watershed. Goddard and Mandolene replaced the original tile floor with a glossy coat of resin and restored the original ceiling.
