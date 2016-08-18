Open to the valley, the home lets the Shopes fully experience the seasons, even the sound of the Hudson River’s ice cracking in winter.
NOTE designed the wood blue-gray wall covering in this bedroom. A chrome Bestlite BL6 wall lamp by Gubi hangs near custom-made curtains, created using fabric by Astrid.
The bedrooms feel like sanctuaries, as they’re much darker and enclosed than other spaces in the home.
Light streams into the bedroom through walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The windows are triple-glazed, creating a tight, eco-friendly seal.
