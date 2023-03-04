This Santa Monica home is solar-powered. Inspired by Paul Rudolph's Umbrella House, the architects—one of whom worked in Rudolph's New York office—installed solar panels into a steel-beam canopy that shades and powers almost the entire property.
From the sky
Allée
A more detailed shot shows the variation.
The solar panel–topped roofs vary slightly in height for added visual interest.
Angled towards the sun, the solar panels meet all of the studio's energy needs with enough energy left over to power the adjacent house.