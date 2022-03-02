Axiom 2110 by Turkel Design Axiom Desert House -3 bedrooms + office -3 baths -single level living Many cultures feature houses with rooms grouped around a private courtyard: this is our take on that venerable tradition. Passing through a flat-roofed entry, the space expands as you encounter a high, beamed ceiling, sloping upward to 12 feet. This is the great room - 40 feet in length, it opens directly onto the walled courtyard through glass panels that slide away into hidden pockets. An especially loved feature of the room is a 4-by-12-foot window-seat extending into and overlooking the courtyard. This too has operable glass panels that tuck away into pockets: a charming place to lie down—even sleep—“half-in, half-out.” Master suites occupy both ends of this “L” shaped home, each with private access to the courtyard; an ideal arrangement for a shared vacation home, in town or out. While being careful to ensure privacy, the outward facing walls stop short of the overhanging roof, bringing in balancing light and capturing expansive outward views.