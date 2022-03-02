<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The breakfast nook off of the kitchen features rounded, built-in seating. T</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">he home's windows are from Fleetwood Windows &amp; Doors.</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> </span>
The breakfast nook off of the kitchen features rounded, built-in seating. T
The deep soaking tub and rain shower in the primary bedroom suite offer a view of the woods.
The deep soaking tub and rain shower in the primary bedroom suite offer a view of the woods.
The architects designed the home’s expansion with the knowledge that the owners plan to continue the renovation when their budget allows it. "We wanted to put everything in the right place so it doesn’t have to be undone later," says Corti.
The architects designed the home’s expansion with the knowledge that the owners plan to continue the renovation when their budget allows it. "We wanted to put everything in the right place so it doesn’t have to be undone later," says Corti.
Marble counters, custom white oak cabinetry, and terrazzo tile flooring from Ann Sacks brighten up the kitchen. "Their light tones were the right balance of Southern California modernism with the warmer, highly crafted wood carpentry that the Puget Sound region is known for," says Wittman.
Marble counters, custom white oak cabinetry, and terrazzo tile flooring from Ann Sacks brighten up the kitchen. "Their light tones were the right balance of Southern California modernism with the warmer, highly crafted wood carpentry that the Puget Sound region is known for," says Wittman.
The family spends summers and school vacations at the bach. New Zealand's relatively mild winters mean they use the house year-round.
The family spends summers and school vacations at the bach. New Zealand's relatively mild winters mean they use the house year-round.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
"When we were going through the spreadsheet and trying to figure out what to remove from the budget, not one person ever said to cut the circular skylight," laughs Alison. "This thing was absolutely staying."
"When we were going through the spreadsheet and trying to figure out what to remove from the budget, not one person ever said to cut the circular skylight," laughs Alison. "This thing was absolutely staying."
The living room, dining room, and kitchen are distinct spaces while still being very open. “It was fun to come up with a slightly different approach to an open living concept,” Herrmann says. The artwork on the left is by Sonnenzimmer. The abstract on the right is by Ludovic Philippon, a painter in the South of France.
The living room, dining room, and kitchen are distinct spaces while still being very open. “It was fun to come up with a slightly different approach to an open living concept,” Herrmann says. The artwork on the left is by Sonnenzimmer. The abstract on the right is by Ludovic Philippon, a painter in the South of France.
A concealed door opens into the principal bedroom suite.
A concealed door opens into the principal bedroom suite.
Small patios with bistro folding chairs adjoin each bedroom, filling the spaces with natural light.
Small patios with bistro folding chairs adjoin each bedroom, filling the spaces with natural light.
Generous breezeways, walkways, and overhangs frame views beyond: “It’s like a promenade, with a forest at the end of the road,” says Deb.
Generous breezeways, walkways, and overhangs frame views beyond: “It’s like a promenade, with a forest at the end of the road,” says Deb.
A builder by trade, Ian served as general contractor, working with designer Eric Walter of mw|works. Three box volumes, conceived as “spaces within spaces,” are configured around the open courtyard; local firm Wittman-Estes designed the hardscapes.
A builder by trade, Ian served as general contractor, working with designer Eric Walter of mw|works. Three box volumes, conceived as “spaces within spaces,” are configured around the open courtyard; local firm Wittman-Estes designed the hardscapes.
After deeming the original structure unfit for renovation, Chris worked with the Corrigans to raze it and rebuild. With the addition of a lower level, the top floor now sits higher, with clarified sight lines. In the kitchen, a pass-through window connects to the deck, where the couple often entertain; Chris, Jack, Ellen, and Lara Deam enjoy the view.
After deeming the original structure unfit for renovation, Chris worked with the Corrigans to raze it and rebuild. With the addition of a lower level, the top floor now sits higher, with clarified sight lines. In the kitchen, a pass-through window connects to the deck, where the couple often entertain; Chris, Jack, Ellen, and Lara Deam enjoy the view.
Axiom 2110 by Turkel Design Axiom Desert House -3 bedrooms + office -3 baths -single level living Many cultures feature houses with rooms grouped around a private courtyard: this is our take on that venerable tradition. Passing through a flat-roofed entry, the space expands as you encounter a high, beamed ceiling, sloping upward to 12 feet. This is the great room - 40 feet in length, it opens directly onto the walled courtyard through glass panels that slide away into hidden pockets. An especially loved feature of the room is a 4-by-12-foot window-seat extending into and overlooking the courtyard. This too has operable glass panels that tuck away into pockets: a charming place to lie down—even sleep—“half-in, half-out.” Master suites occupy both ends of this “L” shaped home, each with private access to the courtyard; an ideal arrangement for a shared vacation home, in town or out. While being careful to ensure privacy, the outward facing walls stop short of the overhanging roof, bringing in balancing light and capturing expansive outward views.
Axiom 2110 by Turkel Design Axiom Desert House -3 bedrooms + office -3 baths -single level living Many cultures feature houses with rooms grouped around a private courtyard: this is our take on that venerable tradition. Passing through a flat-roofed entry, the space expands as you encounter a high, beamed ceiling, sloping upward to 12 feet. This is the great room - 40 feet in length, it opens directly onto the walled courtyard through glass panels that slide away into hidden pockets. An especially loved feature of the room is a 4-by-12-foot window-seat extending into and overlooking the courtyard. This too has operable glass panels that tuck away into pockets: a charming place to lie down—even sleep—“half-in, half-out.” Master suites occupy both ends of this “L” shaped home, each with private access to the courtyard; an ideal arrangement for a shared vacation home, in town or out. While being careful to ensure privacy, the outward facing walls stop short of the overhanging roof, bringing in balancing light and capturing expansive outward views.
The master suite comes with dual walk-in closets, both of which offer custom built-in cabinetry.
The master suite comes with dual walk-in closets, both of which offer custom built-in cabinetry.
"Once you use the pivot doors to enter these wet areas, spaces are lit from above and the center of the pod is white," says the firm. "Large sheet tiles that match the timber floor in tone are used for the wet area floors, and similar large format tiles in white are used for the majority of wet area walls." The vanity is fashioned from American oak, while the counter and custom sink are composed of white HI-MACS solid surface material.
"Once you use the pivot doors to enter these wet areas, spaces are lit from above and the center of the pod is white," says the firm. "Large sheet tiles that match the timber floor in tone are used for the wet area floors, and similar large format tiles in white are used for the majority of wet area walls." The vanity is fashioned from American oak, while the counter and custom sink are composed of white HI-MACS solid surface material.
The firm’s goal was not to erase the existing home, but to "strengthen the initial intent of the architecture," says StudioFour director Sarah Henry. "The existing external brick language was identified as a strength to the original design. We wanted to build on this strength and let the architectural language bleed inside to inform the interiors." The external brickwork has been rendered with a tinted sand render, color-matched to Porter’s Paints ‘River Stone.’
The firm’s goal was not to erase the existing home, but to "strengthen the initial intent of the architecture," says StudioFour director Sarah Henry. "The existing external brick language was identified as a strength to the original design. We wanted to build on this strength and let the architectural language bleed inside to inform the interiors." The external brickwork has been rendered with a tinted sand render, color-matched to Porter’s Paints ‘River Stone.’
The main bathroom was remodeled and enlarged. Instead of chrome, Megan opted for hardware with a soft pewter finish.
The main bathroom was remodeled and enlarged. Instead of chrome, Megan opted for hardware with a soft pewter finish.
The couple used Phoenix tapware, tiles and marble benchtops in the wet areas of all the bathrooms.
The couple used Phoenix tapware, tiles and marble benchtops in the wet areas of all the bathrooms.
Set cover photo