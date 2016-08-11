This living room is filled with an array of plants that include a moss wall, an air plant wall, Staghorn Ferns, a variety of potted plants, hanging ceiling plants, and trees.
This living room is filled with an array of plants that include a moss wall, an air plant wall, Staghorn Ferns, a variety of potted plants, hanging ceiling plants, and trees.
Agustín Hernandez's home office.
Agustín Hernandez's home office.
Concrete is used for the walls and ceiling and stone for the floors to maintain an urban, industrial feeling.
Concrete is used for the walls and ceiling and stone for the floors to maintain an urban, industrial feeling.
For this tiny house in the Belgian forest, a little extra square footage comes in the form of a glassed-in addition with a stellar view. The added space is home to an office.
For this tiny house in the Belgian forest, a little extra square footage comes in the form of a glassed-in addition with a stellar view. The added space is home to an office.
Set cover photo