AERIS FIREPLACE If there’s anything more inviting than a crackling blaze on a crisp eve, we’ve yet to find it. This stainless steel hanging hearth offers a sleek alternative to a floor-bound fireside.
Locally sourced Italian slate covers the ground floor rooms; the coat rack near the entrance is from Zanotta.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
Off-grid itHouse Pioneertown, CA, United States The Off-grid itHouse is an architecturally significant house, recently noted by Dwell as one of the 'Best Homes in America' and in the Los Angeles Times as one of the best houses of all time in Southern California. The Off-grid itHouse is one of 10 IT Houses built in California, which have received much acclaim such as the Western Home award sponsored by Sunset magazine. Also noted as one of the top 10 airbnb rentals worldwide. This is the prototype for the pre-engineered system known as the IT House. The house is 100% off-grid, powered by solar panels for energy and hot water, and is located in a pristine remote valley in the beautiful California high desert. The house observes key green principals of smaller footprint, minimal disturbance to the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape, use of renewable resources, and living simply and minimally. The setting of the house is remote and serene, a quiet refuge from everything, free from distractions. Amazing views and vistas in all directions. Perfect for design or green aficionados, writers or those needing a secluded quiet getaway. https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/19606
Guests can relax by the pool and soak in the views or hike into the mountains, following a creek into an ancient forest.
Dappled sunlight and reclaimed-wood floors and walls give the master bedroom a warm, peaceful feel. Giant sliding doors open onto a wraparound deck peppered with potted plants from the couple’s vacations in Brazil, Uruguay, the Netherlands, and Italy.
Marmol and Becket with their daughter, Emilia. The intersecting modules were designed to frame a range of spectacular desert vistas.
After an unprecedented year of earthquakes, hurricanes, and fires, a bright light has been shed on the benefits of building with concrete.
Finding a home in the Cincinnati suburb of Wyoming was easy for this well-traveled family. The tricky part was reimagining and renovating the space to match their desired aesthetic. But, after four years, the house was transformed into the family’s modern oasis.
Architectural designer Sebastian Mariscal and project manager Jeff Svitak created a house in Venice, California, for Michael and Tamami Sylvester. Known as Dwell Home Venice for its role as an exemplification of modern architecture, the house is an homage to indoor-outdoor living. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
Sloped ceilings, covered with stained Western red cedar, add warmth to the interior (bottom). “We set out to design using the best of what modernism has to offer, but to try to execute that in a way that is livable and home-like,” says architect Jonathan Feldman. The bedroom contains an A. Rudin bed and a Beau chair from Room &amp; Board. It opens onto a deck with an aluminum awning
The sloped roof of Carlton’s art studio grows a colorful mix of sedum species.
Fields of native grasses connect the main residence, situated at the top of the slope, to the new structures scattered below. A pergola extends from the post-and-beam structure that was maintained during the remodel of the midcentury home.
