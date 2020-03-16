Stepping down the landscape from east to west, the timber cabin takes in sweeping views of the open sea on one side and the dramatic hills on the other. Large glazed openings and an all-timber palette further blur the line between indoors and out.
From the street, the house rises two stories, dropping down on the opposite side to follow the slope. Clive envisioned the top floor as a “crow’s nest.”
Per the client's request, the home includes a second living room on the upper floor that's more intimately scaled for family use.