Branched aluminum dining chairs by Janus et Cie reference what Buckner calls the “magical forest” protecting the rear of the 13,000-square-foot lot.
Outside, the deck is equipped with a grill, a concrete dining table by Landscape Forms, chairs by Zanotta, and retractable insect screens from Phantom Screens—a necessity in the humid climate.
Achilleas and his friend Jovi tend the grill, which was Achilleas’s own design and is supported by a concrete beam—cast with slate stones embedded in it—just above the opening.
In the upper-level bathroom, tiles painstakingly fired by DeSimio cover the walls and ceiling.
In the serene upstairs bathroom, Kennon paired Chinese Bluestone floors from Defazio with white ceramic wall tiles from local supplier Classic Ceramics. The tub is by Bette with a Roger Seller faucet, while the bathroom sink is by Argent with a Grohe faucet.
The latticework shell becomes a visual motif in the bathroom, furnished with appliances from Keramag, Kludi, and Laufen.