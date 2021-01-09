This well-appointed home boasts cheerful, design-minded interiors. The backyard provides a seemingly endless list of activities: Guests can swim in the saltwater pool, play bocce on the at-home court, or follow the sun in the several seating areas.
Residents Silas Munro and Bill Hildebrand stand outside their home with their two Viszlas, Niko and Jordy.
"The home centers around a vertical courtyard that connects all three volumes, along with adjacent terraced gardens," he says. This feature brings light into every room of the home, including the basement, while also keeping them cool.
The river is just a few steps away. CB2 chairs sit with the firepit.
The rooftop terrace can be used for social gatherings or events.
The backyard is a hive of activity. Pictured here are the couple with their dogs, daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
“We drew a lot of inspiration from the house itself, but we tried to push it a bit further. We wanted to figure out a way to open the back elevation completely,” says Leidner.
In Sunnyvale, California, architect Ryan Leidner cracked open a 1962 Eichler with a crisp remodel flush with foliage. He replaced the home’s vertical plywood facade with one-inch strips of American red cedar set at two depths. The rhythmic slats conceal a garage door that swings open on a hidden hinge. At the entryway, two massive panes of frosted glass shimmer with light and shadow from the atrium inside. Homeowners Isabelle Olsson and Matthaeus Krenn stand out front.