Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
i
Iñaki Manchado
Follow
12
Saves
Followers
Following
Upperfloor & staircase banister
Showeroom
Interior Staircase
The Shayan House takes full advantage of its canyon site.
Front facade
A LEED Platinum status house retrofitted by Kaufmann.
The Vitra Schaudepot, which opened in June 2016, is a showcase for a collection of modern furniture dating to 1800. © Vitra Design Museum, Julien Lanoo
The interior makes a bold statement with the extensive use of industrial glass and exposed steel and duct work.
While exploring its extensive outdoor art collection, you’ll find a 25-foot, two-story mural that was the first residential commission by Parisian street artist, Invader.
Set cover photo