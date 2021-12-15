Stafford Residence floor plan
With a home for his family along the Mississippi River waterfront, architect Barry Yoakum aimed to achieve the highest standards of energy performance and carbon mitigation without compromising on design. A modern anomaly among its historically styled neighbors, “the house is a fresh, authentic approach to climate change but also a piece of architecture,” he says. Its Pac-Clad aluminum panels with Bone White Energy Star coating reflect light differently from minute to minute while reducing solar heat gain. “The house will age well over time,” says Barry, who expects the cladding to have a long life span.
Homeowner and co-designer Christopher Hansen heads for the beach from the home’s double-height entry hallway, where a glass stairway with parota wood treads maintains sight lines.
Twin Gable House floor plan
The couple opted for glass railings in order to open up views of the backyard pool and complement the structure’s overall aesthetic. “It certainly isn’t a typical home for Northwest Indiana, but it was built for us and we have no plans of moving,” Karen adds.
A fire pit between two wings of the home encourages outdoor living.
The verandas provide a threshold between the internal and external spaces. “They soften the abrupt change and mediate the relationship between inside and out,” says architect Ben Shields.
Light oak panels by Finsa clad both the kitchen cabinetry and the built-in units that appear in the living room and entryway. "We used natural materials where we could, but we were also mindful of keeping high-touch surfaces durable," explains Anne-Marie Armstrong, co-principal of AAmp Studio.
In the bedroom hallway, a window is placed specifically in front of each door. “It’s like you have your own personal relationship with the window as you come through,” says Andrew Ashey, co-principal at AAmp Studio.
During storm season, nature’s awe-inspiring light show is on full display through the oversized windows.
In addition to the sizable living quarters, the home—keeping true to its past—even offers a private parking garage, making the converted space an incredibly rare Brooklyn find.
