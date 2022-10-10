SubscribeSign In
The renovation included an additional bathroom, to round out the total to two.
In the skylit master bathroom, Dandelion tile from Marrakech Design is paired with tile from Ann Sacks. The fixtures are by California Faucets and the mirror is from Paris Mirrors.
Hallway
A tall wall was built to hide the stairway.
The living room sofa is from Article and the coffee table is from Burke Decor. The rug is vintage, and the fur chair was found at Urban Outfitters.
Architect Barbara Bestor brought a fresh perspective to David Weinberg and Gary Ventimiglia's 1926 Tudor in Silver Lake, combining Benjamin Moore's Black Iron and White Linen. “I was hesitant about the colors when Barbara proposed them," recalls David (pictured). "But when she said, 'Think of a Motherwell painting,' that reduced my anxiety."
Chuch Estudio plays with color and form to create furnishings and spaces that are seriously fun.
“We love color and embracing Mexican design,” says Chuch Estudio Co-Founder Aranza García.
In the angular primary bathroom, “there’s a lot of levels, there’s a lot going on,” says Carine. “ Plaster felt like a really natural element that went with the architectural style of the house, but then it also sort of neutralised the busyness of all the things that were going on.” Travertine parquet tiles line the floor.
During the pandemic, Sara Simoska realized that what she loves more than anything are books—so she created Movable Furniture, a collection of oblique wooden shelving units that glide on small wheels.
Based in Hudson, New York, Jennifer June, the designer behind Loose Parts, is committed to reducing waste by sustainably sourcing and fabricating adaptable furniture that people won’t throw out.
Made with polyester or traditional Japanese materials like washi, silk, and cotton and ranging from pale and semitransparent to color-saturated, Mona Matsui’s ethereal, light filtering textiles create “beautiful experiences.”
Whether designers Nada Borgi and Etienne Bastormagi are working on public projects or producing furniture on a smaller scale, the urban condition of Beirut is at the heart of their process.
During the pandemic, Namit Khanna launched Nama Home, a design studio specializing in contemporary iterations of popular patio furniture common in Indian homes.
True to its name, UTIL creates practical (and beautiful) metal furniture that's built to last.
Francisco Jaramillo, the Colombian designer behind Fango, turns to local materials for his furniture, resulting in pieces that are uniquely Colombian.
With her organic glass vessels tinged with Mediterranean motifs, Arbib is sharing a story that spans generations, with the hope that these works will become part of others’ stories, too.
The Kelleys furnished the cottage with help from Suzanne’s daughter Betsy Burbank of Betsy Burbank Interiors. Classic modernist icons, such as a Saarinen Womb chair for Knoll, a Herman Miller Eames lounge chair, and an Eileen Grey E1027 side table look at home alongside present-day pieces such as an Encore sofa (which handily folds down into a sleeping surface) from Room & Board and a Doka rug designed and produced by Stephanie Odegard. The Wohlert pendant lights from Louis Poulsen were designed by Vilhelm Wohlert in 1959, but grouped as such, they appear distinctly contemporary.
Interior designer Anne Sophie Goneau gave an apartment in a former factory a bright makeover. The minimal gas fireplace is from Ortal, acting as a focal point in the room, complete with integrated shelving.
"My wish for the bathroom was for it to feel like walking along a creek through the Tasmanian wilderness,
Classic Ceramics wall tiles are combined with Caroma Cube ceramic basins in the bathrooms.
