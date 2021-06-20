Oversize glass doors in the living room open to the expansive back terrace and frame views of the ocean. The sliders, windows, and table are all custom.
Oversize glass doors in the living room open to the expansive back terrace and frame views of the ocean. The sliders, windows, and table are all custom.
The Luoto sauna-cabin is perfect for lakeside settings where its full-height window provides unobstructed views, and its slim profile blends in with the surrounding shoreline.
The Luoto sauna-cabin is perfect for lakeside settings where its full-height window provides unobstructed views, and its slim profile blends in with the surrounding shoreline.
Full height windows allow for expansive views from inside the cabin.
Full height windows allow for expansive views from inside the cabin.
A small kitchenette was added to increase the unit's functionality.
A small kitchenette was added to increase the unit's functionality.
Set cover photo