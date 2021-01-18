In a compact apartment in Australia, the kitchenette uses a mirrored take on the glass backsplash to bring in an element that would reflect light (and views). The mirrored backsplash is relatively easy to clean with the right cleaning tools, but might drive a clean freak a little crazy. Regardless, it's a great contrast to the dark cabinets.
No whiteware here. In this moody apartment in Berlin, multi-toned charcoal gray subway tiles make up the backsplash, which contrasts with the pop of rosy color on the kitchen cabinets.
In this sleek kitchen renovation in San Francisco, the kitchen backsplash is an easy-to-clean glass backsplash that mimics the glossy finish of the surrounding white cabinets. Painters accomplished the high-gloss finish on the cabinets of a kitchen in San Francisco by applying a coat of paint, polishing it with very high-grit sandpaper, repeating the process for each layer, then topping it with three coats of clear varnish. "It’s like an auto body," says builder Jeff King. "It’s incredibly beautiful." The island provides shelving space and storage as well as a second sink, an is topped with pietra grigio marble.
The designers refinished the existing kitchen cabinets in a crisp white and light gray accent island. They replaced the dated granite countertops with cement-colored quartz on the perimeter and marble-veined quartz as an accent on the island. These elements helped lighten up the space, as they were keeping the existing backsplash intact. The dusty blue stools and brass pendants add depth and character to the space.
The white cabinets and traditional subway tile in marble make for a timeless combination in this kitchen in Washington, D.C.
To add natural vibrancy and variable depths of color, ModOp Design used tile selections from Heath Ceramics' Modern Basics line for the kitchen backsplash and all bathroom tiles in this Los Angeles renovation.
In this urban townhouse, a Zodiaq® London Sky countertop wraps the wall behind it to become the backsplash, providing a polished backdrop for design details and vignettes. Its muted color complements dark wood cabinets and rich, metallic accents.
The mixture of dark colored hand-made Moroccan tile backsplash by Mosaic House is offset by contrasting niche lined with light-colored tile. The custom kitchen cabinets were designed by MIRIAM BIOLEK Interior Design with Bendheim's mouth-blown glass inserts.
In this kitchen with white cabinets, Fireclay Tile in a classic subway pattern go beyond the standard 18" high backsplash, which brings the eye up the walls of the kitchen. The gloss of the tiles allows light to reflect throughout the space, keeping it bright and cheery despite the darker color.
Subtly textured and tonal, a metal backsplash can be a great idea in a range of spaces, from industrial to moody and sombre. In this particular kitchen, the backsplash and drawer pulls were fabricated by 12th Avenue Iron. The cooktop is by Miele.
Cornflower blue hexagonal tiles form the backsplash in this blue kitchen, where the tiles continue onto the countertop (often a great way to save on your budget), which is edged in copper. The blue cabinets are a solid color in contrast to the variegated tones of the tiles.
In this butler's pantry, the white glass herringbone backsplash sets off the darker wood cabinetry. Under-cabinet lighting helps reflect light off the glass backsplash.
Pros: Marble is elegant, heat resistant, and comes in a range of colors. Cons: Its high price, especially for more unusual types like Calacatta marble (known for its purer white and bolder veining compared to more common marble like Carrara), means that it isn’t an option for everyone. It is also quite high maintenance, requiring regular resealing.
