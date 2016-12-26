Floating stairs to the boardroom are framed by over forty porcelain '21' pendants by Bocci.
Floating stairs to the boardroom are framed by over forty porcelain '21' pendants by Bocci.
Reclaimed pine purlins cast shadows onto the interior. “Lighting is a way to experiment with space and design,” Grizzle says. White Sunbrella fabric panels stretching from the floor to the ceiling ridge cover LED strip lighting and a Bose sound system.
Reclaimed pine purlins cast shadows onto the interior. “Lighting is a way to experiment with space and design,” Grizzle says. White Sunbrella fabric panels stretching from the floor to the ceiling ridge cover LED strip lighting and a Bose sound system.
Project: Intersect House Location: London, UK Architect: William Tozer Associates
Project: Intersect House Location: London, UK Architect: William Tozer Associates
Casa Till, WMR Arquitectos, Chile
Casa Till, WMR Arquitectos, Chile
"Earl convinced them that the architecture itself should reflect the importance of style and advanced engineering at GM," Skarsgard says. "Kettering argued that he wanted 'solid, functional buildings that don’t detract from what we do inside them...we don’t need fancy.' Earl responded 'Ket, I don’t want fancy, I want significant....we are going to be the guys who shape the future. I think these buildings should give out that feeling to the press and the customers and to our employees. Don’t put ‘em in a bank, Ket!'"
"Earl convinced them that the architecture itself should reflect the importance of style and advanced engineering at GM," Skarsgard says. "Kettering argued that he wanted 'solid, functional buildings that don’t detract from what we do inside them...we don’t need fancy.' Earl responded 'Ket, I don’t want fancy, I want significant....we are going to be the guys who shape the future. I think these buildings should give out that feeling to the press and the customers and to our employees. Don’t put ‘em in a bank, Ket!'"
In the shadow of Denali mountain, amid Alaska’s meadows and icy streams, a former teacher and a four-time Iditarod winner calls upon Mayer Sattler-Smith to design a modernist cabin as expansive as the Last Frontier.
In the shadow of Denali mountain, amid Alaska’s meadows and icy streams, a former teacher and a four-time Iditarod winner calls upon Mayer Sattler-Smith to design a modernist cabin as expansive as the Last Frontier.
In the tiny town of Auvilliers, France, architect Jean-Baptiste Barache designed an elegant cedar-shingled home with an A-frame construction.
In the tiny town of Auvilliers, France, architect Jean-Baptiste Barache designed an elegant cedar-shingled home with an A-frame construction.
Clad in Western red cedar siding and punctuated with floor-to-ceiling windows, this minimalist two-bedroom home boasts sunrise views over the Sonoma hills.
Clad in Western red cedar siding and punctuated with floor-to-ceiling windows, this minimalist two-bedroom home boasts sunrise views over the Sonoma hills.
Insane view
Insane view
Yalikavak Marina Complex (Bodrum, Turkey) Architect: Emre Arolat Architects Category: Shopping
Yalikavak Marina Complex (Bodrum, Turkey) Architect: Emre Arolat Architects Category: Shopping
The rooms look out onto the foothills around Carmel.
The rooms look out onto the foothills around Carmel.
Bright yellow and purple paints were used to add some vibrancy to the daughter’s desk area, one of the ways the architects tried to honor the personality of each inhabitant's space.
Bright yellow and purple paints were used to add some vibrancy to the daughter’s desk area, one of the ways the architects tried to honor the personality of each inhabitant's space.
The residence is located on Crosby Street, which is part of the landmarked SoHo Cast Iron Historic District. Once a manufacturing and industrial area then an artists' enclave, the neighborhood is now a retail hub. This particular loft used to be a light bulb factory, which informed the renovation's materiality. All of the natural light enters the apartment from the living room windows. 590BC worked with Tamara Eaton Design to furnish the interiors, which holds a mix of refined and rough-hewn pieces. A vintage Harry Bertoia chair holds court with a B&B Italia sofa, shag carpet by Shansom Rugs, steel side table from Global Views, and steel Arco coffee table from Room. Throw pillows upholstered in fabrics from Upstate, Maharam, and Romo add punches of color. Photo by Frank Oudeman.
The residence is located on Crosby Street, which is part of the landmarked SoHo Cast Iron Historic District. Once a manufacturing and industrial area then an artists' enclave, the neighborhood is now a retail hub. This particular loft used to be a light bulb factory, which informed the renovation's materiality. All of the natural light enters the apartment from the living room windows. 590BC worked with Tamara Eaton Design to furnish the interiors, which holds a mix of refined and rough-hewn pieces. A vintage Harry Bertoia chair holds court with a B&B Italia sofa, shag carpet by Shansom Rugs, steel side table from Global Views, and steel Arco coffee table from Room. Throw pillows upholstered in fabrics from Upstate, Maharam, and Romo add punches of color. Photo by Frank Oudeman.
The Brain is a 14,280 cubic-foot cinematic laboratory where the client, a filmmaker, can work out ideas. Physically, that neighborhood birthplace of invention, the garage, provides the conceptual model. The form is essentially a cast-in-place concrete box, intended to be a strong yet neutral background that provides complete flexibility to adapt the space at will. Inserted into the box along the north wall is a steel mezzanine. All interior structures are made using raw, hot-rolled steel sheets. Photo by David Wild.
The Brain is a 14,280 cubic-foot cinematic laboratory where the client, a filmmaker, can work out ideas. Physically, that neighborhood birthplace of invention, the garage, provides the conceptual model. The form is essentially a cast-in-place concrete box, intended to be a strong yet neutral background that provides complete flexibility to adapt the space at will. Inserted into the box along the north wall is a steel mezzanine. All interior structures are made using raw, hot-rolled steel sheets. Photo by David Wild.
Like many apartments in early 20th-century row houses, architect Philip Ryan’s Brooklyn abode was the epitome of spatial inefficiency before reconfiguring the space. “If you put a lot of small things into a small space, it can feel twice as small,” Ryan says. “If you have an object with heft and mass, it makes everything feel larger. It seems contradictory, but it works.” This philosophy inspired space-saving techniques throughout the apartment, including the quirky window sill flowerpot recess.
Like many apartments in early 20th-century row houses, architect Philip Ryan’s Brooklyn abode was the epitome of spatial inefficiency before reconfiguring the space. “If you put a lot of small things into a small space, it can feel twice as small,” Ryan says. “If you have an object with heft and mass, it makes everything feel larger. It seems contradictory, but it works.” This philosophy inspired space-saving techniques throughout the apartment, including the quirky window sill flowerpot recess.
Design Publishing Editor in Berlin, Germany "Quite a few of our things come from places like Bolia, BoConcept and Hay, combined with flea market finds and DIY pieces. I built that table together with my dad. I had been looking for a table that would function both as a desk and a dining table for quite some time, but what I found wasn't either quite right or just too expensive. So I asked my dad, who's very handy, if he'd come to Berlin for a weekend and help me build my own table. It's exactly how I wanted it. The chairs came from a vintage store around the corner. I don't know if it's true, but the owner told me they were once used in a church in Denmark, and I varnished them to match the table top."
Design Publishing Editor in Berlin, Germany "Quite a few of our things come from places like Bolia, BoConcept and Hay, combined with flea market finds and DIY pieces. I built that table together with my dad. I had been looking for a table that would function both as a desk and a dining table for quite some time, but what I found wasn't either quite right or just too expensive. So I asked my dad, who's very handy, if he'd come to Berlin for a weekend and help me build my own table. It's exactly how I wanted it. The chairs came from a vintage store around the corner. I don't know if it's true, but the owner told me they were once used in a church in Denmark, and I varnished them to match the table top."
Brighten up a room with our Gaze mirrors, in a range of shapes designed to complement one another. Place one in a small space or group them to create a gallery wall
Brighten up a room with our Gaze mirrors, in a range of shapes designed to complement one another. Place one in a small space or group them to create a gallery wall
In West Flanders, Belgium, Govaert &amp; Vanhoutte studio transformed a group of 19th-century buildings used as bunkers and barns into a family home with an attached bed and breakfast. A subterranean concrete passage connects the wood-clad wing—home to the private living spaces—to the former barn with the renovated guest rooms.
In West Flanders, Belgium, Govaert &amp; Vanhoutte studio transformed a group of 19th-century buildings used as bunkers and barns into a family home with an attached bed and breakfast. A subterranean concrete passage connects the wood-clad wing—home to the private living spaces—to the former barn with the renovated guest rooms.
Farmhouse Burkeldijk
Farmhouse Burkeldijk
Here you can see the carport just on the other side of the exterior wall.
Here you can see the carport just on the other side of the exterior wall.
The Tom Vac chair is by Ron Arad for Vitra.
The Tom Vac chair is by Ron Arad for Vitra.
Natural light fills the home, which Watson and Tschopp decorated with a mix of modern classics, thrift-store finds, and more contemporary design pieces like the Cappellini couch.
Natural light fills the home, which Watson and Tschopp decorated with a mix of modern classics, thrift-store finds, and more contemporary design pieces like the Cappellini couch.
Slimtech Type-32 by Diego Grandi for Lea Ceramiche, $220 per 7.9" x 78.8" piece Suitable for wall or floor applications in high-traffic areas, the tile has a textile-like look and four mix-and-match patterns.
Slimtech Type-32 by Diego Grandi for Lea Ceramiche, $220 per 7.9" x 78.8" piece Suitable for wall or floor applications in high-traffic areas, the tile has a textile-like look and four mix-and-match patterns.
An exercise in simplicity, the Sonoma weeHouse consists of two steel-framed volumes with ipe interiors, oiled oak cabinetry, and massive sliding glass walls that overlook valley views.
An exercise in simplicity, the Sonoma weeHouse consists of two steel-framed volumes with ipe interiors, oiled oak cabinetry, and massive sliding glass walls that overlook valley views.
Designer Jens Risom returns to his 1967 prefab off the coast of Rhode Island, readying it for his family's next generation. Photo by Floto + Warner.
Designer Jens Risom returns to his 1967 prefab off the coast of Rhode Island, readying it for his family's next generation. Photo by Floto + Warner.
Set cover photo