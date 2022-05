Exposed beams, sleek angles, and carefully considered placement of siding and masonry make the Carey “Holiday Home” Executive Models in Denver’s Harvey Park architecturally distinctive and pleasing to the eye. The small volume under to the roof to the right is a storage shed in the house’s carport. Visitors to the house enter through the carport to reach the front door. Vertical stained wood tongue-and-groove siding is unique to this house.