From the northeast corner of the master bedroom, the homeowners can walk out onto a deck area to enjoy the view of the woods.
A COZY AND MODERN INDOOR-OUTDOOR BEDROOM IN BUENOS AIRES
In Argentinean architect and furniture designer Alejandro Sticotti's bedroom, dappled sunlight and reclaimed-wood floors and walls give the room a warm, peaceful feel.
For privacy and quiet, the home's three bedrooms are situated the furthest from the street. Each faces its own courtyard.
Light streams into the bedroom through walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. The windows are triple-glazed, creating a tight, eco-friendly seal.