A rendering of the exterior shows glass curtain walls wrapping around a corner of the facade.
The renovation didn’t change the structure of the home.
The renovation didn't change the structure of the home, and although it was nearly 70 years old when the project started, it was in good condition.
The original living space held on to the copper fireplace that Warneke built in 1952.
“We wanted to honor the existing building by revealing all of the exposed structural elements, and many of the original finishes,” Swatt says.
"We wanted to honor the existing building by revealing all of the exposed structural elements, and many of the original finishes,
The existing kitchen had been updated, but didn't match the old-is-new aesthetic the renovation was after.
“The kitchen is seamlessly integrated into the living space, and is highly functional without too much glamour,” the homeowner says.
