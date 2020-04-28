The house has two modules: a living space on the left and a utilities, laundry, and outdoor kitchen on the right.
The house has two modules: a living space on the left and a utilities, laundry, and outdoor kitchen on the right.
A Le Corbusier sofa and lounge chairs (wrapped in Porsche red leather) complete a seating area on the upper level. Floor-to-ceiling glass wraps around the space, providing views out over the treetops.
A Le Corbusier sofa and lounge chairs (wrapped in Porsche red leather) complete a seating area on the upper level. Floor-to-ceiling glass wraps around the space, providing views out over the treetops.
The first Volkswagen Microbus hit the streets in 1950—and the rest is history. Now, the automaker has partnered with eClassics to revamp the beloved classic.
The first Volkswagen Microbus hit the streets in 1950—and the rest is history. Now, the automaker has partnered with eClassics to revamp the beloved classic.
Landscape designer Kenneth Philip worked with mwworks to fill in the forested setting.
Landscape designer Kenneth Philip worked with mwworks to fill in the forested setting.
Perched on the hill behind the property is a curvaceous pool and spa. Imitating the home's form and materials, the relaxing area provides an oasis within Los Angeles.
Perched on the hill behind the property is a curvaceous pool and spa. Imitating the home's form and materials, the relaxing area provides an oasis within Los Angeles.
The apartment is accessed via an old freight elevator. The cabinetry around the elevator entrance—including a massive bookshelf and storage space—is black, contrasting with the white brick walls and the white oak joinery.
The apartment is accessed via an old freight elevator. The cabinetry around the elevator entrance—including a massive bookshelf and storage space—is black, contrasting with the white brick walls and the white oak joinery.
This midcentury kitchen was well-positioned so the updates maintained its original footprint, adding plenty of storage space for all the family's cooking and dining essentials.
This midcentury kitchen was well-positioned so the updates maintained its original footprint, adding plenty of storage space for all the family's cooking and dining essentials.
Kanuka Valley House by WireDog Architecture
Kanuka Valley House by WireDog Architecture
Constructed from a single repurposed shipping container, the one-bedroom VMD model includes an open-plan kitchenette, a dining area, and living space on one end. A bathroom and storage space are located in the middle, and the bedroom is on the opposite side.
Constructed from a single repurposed shipping container, the one-bedroom VMD model includes an open-plan kitchenette, a dining area, and living space on one end. A bathroom and storage space are located in the middle, and the bedroom is on the opposite side.
Nine shipping containers form the basis of this new multigenerational house near Denver.
Nine shipping containers form the basis of this new multigenerational house near Denver.
This dreamy, glass bedroom by the lake was created as an early prototype for the prefabricated greenhouse/she kits known as the Kekkilä Green Sheds.
This dreamy, glass bedroom by the lake was created as an early prototype for the prefabricated greenhouse/she kits known as the Kekkilä Green Sheds.
The luminous parlor space features two working fireplaces (one wood, one gas). Original pocket doors provide optional separation of the living and dining areas.
The luminous parlor space features two working fireplaces (one wood, one gas). Original pocket doors provide optional separation of the living and dining areas.
Lautner designed the home around multiple native trees, allowing the space to feel firmly grounded in nature. The organic features contrast with carefully integrated uses of stone, glass, and copper.
Lautner designed the home around multiple native trees, allowing the space to feel firmly grounded in nature. The organic features contrast with carefully integrated uses of stone, glass, and copper.
Two hours north of New York City, an unusual barn emerges from a hill just off a country road. Its black siding and bright-red window frames hint at the imaginative playground inside. This space, with its rope-railed catwalk and indoor tent, is just one element of the multifaceted getaway architecture and design firm BarlisWedlick Architects designed for fund manager Ian Hague.
Two hours north of New York City, an unusual barn emerges from a hill just off a country road. Its black siding and bright-red window frames hint at the imaginative playground inside. This space, with its rope-railed catwalk and indoor tent, is just one element of the multifaceted getaway architecture and design firm BarlisWedlick Architects designed for fund manager Ian Hague.
Each of Nelson Treehouse’s structures is uniquely tailored to its site.
Each of Nelson Treehouse’s structures is uniquely tailored to its site.
Off-Grid Guesthouse by Anacapa Architecture
Off-Grid Guesthouse by Anacapa Architecture
The Airstream Haus’s interior is minimalist, but comfortable, boasting a fully functional kitchen and queen-size bed that doubles as a couch.
The Airstream Haus’s interior is minimalist, but comfortable, boasting a fully functional kitchen and queen-size bed that doubles as a couch.
There are two heated swimming pools: inside and out. The present owner completely refurbished both pools and updated the glass which covers the perimeter, helping to bring the home to "even better than original" condition.
There are two heated swimming pools: inside and out. The present owner completely refurbished both pools and updated the glass which covers the perimeter, helping to bring the home to "even better than original" condition.
The recently completed home—dubbed the Hawthorn House—was created for a couple who asked Edition Office directors Kim Bridgland and Aaron Roberts to apply rural design sensibilities to a more suburban context.
The recently completed home—dubbed the Hawthorn House—was created for a couple who asked Edition Office directors Kim Bridgland and Aaron Roberts to apply rural design sensibilities to a more suburban context.
Just because your kitchen is on the smaller side doesn’t mean you can’t make it as efficient and effective as possible.
Just because your kitchen is on the smaller side doesn’t mean you can’t make it as efficient and effective as possible.
Silvano Zamò, third-generation winemaker at Le Vigne di Zamò winery, and his wife Brigitte tasked architecture firm GEZA with a holiday home on a hilltop location in the tiny northern Italian village of Camporosso, not far from the ski resort Monte Lussari.
Silvano Zamò, third-generation winemaker at Le Vigne di Zamò winery, and his wife Brigitte tasked architecture firm GEZA with a holiday home on a hilltop location in the tiny northern Italian village of Camporosso, not far from the ski resort Monte Lussari.
For Gabriel Ramirez and his partner Sarah Mason Williams, following the Sea Ranch rules—local covenants guide new designs—didn’t mean slipping into Sea Ranch clichés. The architects love Cor-Ten steel, with its ruddy and almost organic surface, and they made it the main exterior material, along with board-formed concrete and ipe wood. The Cor-Ten, which quickly turned an autumnal rust in the sea air, and the concrete, with its grain and crannies, mean the house isn’t a pristine box, Ramirez says. His Neutra house “was very crisp and clean,” he says. “This house is more distressed, more wabi-sabi.”
For Gabriel Ramirez and his partner Sarah Mason Williams, following the Sea Ranch rules—local covenants guide new designs—didn’t mean slipping into Sea Ranch clichés. The architects love Cor-Ten steel, with its ruddy and almost organic surface, and they made it the main exterior material, along with board-formed concrete and ipe wood. The Cor-Ten, which quickly turned an autumnal rust in the sea air, and the concrete, with its grain and crannies, mean the house isn’t a pristine box, Ramirez says. His Neutra house “was very crisp and clean,” he says. “This house is more distressed, more wabi-sabi.”
The hut combines “our love of mountains with our love of design. It fuses tradition with innovation,” the brand explains.
The hut combines “our love of mountains with our love of design. It fuses tradition with innovation,” the brand explains.
In the eating area of a 1966 Airstream Safari, "a custom table for two provides not only an eating space but also a deep bench to hang out on and watch the TV that is mounted on the opposite wall," explains Cole. The bench is upholstered with a faux leather, helping ensure any spills are easy to clean up.
In the eating area of a 1966 Airstream Safari, "a custom table for two provides not only an eating space but also a deep bench to hang out on and watch the TV that is mounted on the opposite wall," explains Cole. The bench is upholstered with a faux leather, helping ensure any spills are easy to clean up.
Two sides of the residence are covered in faux bricks made of a stucco-dash finish.
Two sides of the residence are covered in faux bricks made of a stucco-dash finish.
The master bedroom occupies the home's entire top floor.
The master bedroom occupies the home's entire top floor.
Warm light emitted through the expansive windows lets the home glow warmly against the mountain and forested setting.
Warm light emitted through the expansive windows lets the home glow warmly against the mountain and forested setting.
Cedar, glass, and concrete combine in this minimalist pool house that draws inspiration from Mies van der Rohe’s 1929 Barcelona Pavilion. The pool house, built into a mountainside west of Montreal and designed by Halifax–based MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects, employs board-formed concrete for the home's expressive exterior.
Cedar, glass, and concrete combine in this minimalist pool house that draws inspiration from Mies van der Rohe’s 1929 Barcelona Pavilion. The pool house, built into a mountainside west of Montreal and designed by Halifax–based MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects, employs board-formed concrete for the home's expressive exterior.
Set on an east-west axis, the home stays cool with shading south-facing glass, minimal west-facing glass, and operable windows that allow for natural ventilation. Energy recovery ventilators also bring fresh air into the home.
Set on an east-west axis, the home stays cool with shading south-facing glass, minimal west-facing glass, and operable windows that allow for natural ventilation. Energy recovery ventilators also bring fresh air into the home.
A screened porch is designed to immerse occupants in the natural setting. The leather chaises are by Mario Bellini and date from the 1970s.
A screened porch is designed to immerse occupants in the natural setting. The leather chaises are by Mario Bellini and date from the 1970s.
It took Selin + Selin Architecture approximately nine months to build Kim Smith’s modest new home, which he originally envisioned sited on the property’s old granary.
It took Selin + Selin Architecture approximately nine months to build Kim Smith’s modest new home, which he originally envisioned sited on the property’s old granary.

93 more saves

Set cover photo