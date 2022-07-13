Worrell Yeung leaned into the loft’s unique geometry with details such as the entryway bookcase and the directionality of the flooring’s installation. The bookcase—a custom metal fabrication finished in British matte gold—is a nod to the shifting grid of the New York City streets. The wood flooring—custom hand-finished Northern white oak from Madera—responds perpendicularly to the city grid and creates dynamic moments within the triangular space.