Marble, wood, and plaster converge to create a timeless symphony of materials. “Like all of our work, we are interested in using classic, natural materials, but detailing and articulating in a decidedly new and unexpected fashion,” Worrell says.
The main bedroom in the open-concept loft offers welcome cohesion with the custom millwork of the primary bathroom. “It was important that everything work together and not feel like too much wood or too dark,” shares Worrell.
Interrupting the rigidity of the loft’s geometry are moments of relief through unexpected curves, including a powder room concealed within a cylindrical plaster volume. “We liked the idea of having some playful elements within the loft that juxtapose against the geometry of the building itself,” says Worrell.
Worrell Yeung leaned into the loft’s unique geometry with details such as the entryway bookcase and the directionality of the flooring’s installation. The bookcase—a custom metal fabrication finished in British matte gold—is a nod to the shifting grid of the New York City streets. The wood flooring—custom hand-finished Northern white oak from Madera—responds perpendicularly to the city grid and creates dynamic moments within the triangular space.
The flooring installation exaggerates the loft’s unusual geometry, creating visually interesting moments where the white oak planks reach a terminus at the home’s entry.