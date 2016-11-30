The San Francisco–based landscape architect Andrea Cochran has an impressive portfolio of projects ranging in scale from private residences to school campuses and public parks.
For the Buhl Community Park adjacent to the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, Cochran collaborated with artist Ned Kahn on a cloud-generating sculpture, which adds a dynamic element to the space.
At the H2hotel in Healdsburg, California, a LEED gold mixed-use project by David Baker Architects, Cochran used native plantings to integrate the structure with its surroundings.
Landscaping served myriad functions at the UCSF Smith Cardiovascular Research Building: to reduce stormwater runoff, buffer winds, create urban wildlife habitat, and foster conections between the city and campus.
Andrea Cochran, founder of Andrea Cochran Landscape Architecture, was honored as one of the Landscape Design Award finalists. Photo by John Valls.