Francois adds pattern to the living room with pillows and a hand-knotted wool rug by Sylvie and Mira, inspired by original watercolor art.
Rose kept the living room airy with an IKEA sofa with updated legs and a hanging wall tapestry.
Clare Conklin's living room features subtle earth tones and a mix of wood finishes.
The couple turned a third bedroom into an en suite master bath by knocking down the walls between the two rooms, re-framing and building new walls, and adding plumbing and electrical.
Laura keeps it airy in the kitchen with an alabaster palette and open shelving.
The tongue-and-groove wood ceiling continues right out to the soffit. The beautiful graphic cement tiles from Cle carry over into the outdoor patio, further blending the indoor and outdoor spaces.
Give your IKEA furniture a quick facelift with these DIY tips—guaranteed to transform your basic pieces into custom, eye-catching furniture in less than an hour, tops.
Before
