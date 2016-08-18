Female Potter: A concept mark for a client which did not make the cut. Like most illustrators or designers, I love to research different methods and styles of simplification through the work of other great creatives. Last year, I came across Gerd Arntz, a German Modernist artist renowned for his black and white woodcuts and simplified pictograms. Not only do I love his icon work, but I love how his illustrations depict the era of which they were illustrated, especially icons of people at work. Read more about Gerd Arntz. Client project.