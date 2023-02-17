SubscribeSign In
The main dining area—another space dressed in custom woodwork—sits near the kitchen.
The Massaro House is a 15-minute helicopter ride from Manhattan.
Inside, crisp white ceilings complement the home's original wood-wrapped walls.
Composed of overlapping cubes of different sizes, the Gjøvik house by Danish firm Norm Architects gracefully embraces its hillside terrain—naturally blending in with its stunning surroundings near Mjøsa Lake an hour north of Oslo.
When a couple approached Colorado-based Cottle Carr Yaw (CCY) Architects for a modern mountain retreat, they brought with them images of what would be the founding inspiration behind the new design—a simple and rugged cabin in Norway where the husband and his relatives had been gathering since the 1950s. Much like this ancestral Norwegian cabin, the new getaway is designed with the same rustic charms and deference to the landscape, as well as an inviting environment for friends and family to gather for generations to come.
Inside, the cabins are wrapped in either aspen or spruce, with most of the timber sourced sustainably from Estonian forests. The same shingling technique used on the exterior is employed to create a layered, half-dome design at each end of the hut.
Each prefabricated Igluhut is wrapped in spruce shingles using a traditional Nordic building technique. Available in five main configurations, the huts range in size from 108 to 212 square feet. Here, their mid-range model measures 22 feet long and 7.5 feet wide, with space for either two or four people depending on the floor plan.
U.K. design firm Koto’s proof of concept for their new venture in architect-designed modular residences is in North Uist, an island in the remote Outer Hebrides of Scotland. The roughly 2,200-square-foot, four-bedroom home carries the company’s characteristic sculptural forms, jet-black yakisugi cladding, and Japandi aesthetic.
The corrugated, Cor-Ten steel siding has begun to develop a patina. “We considered painted steel also,” says Wagner, “but Cor-Ten will last longer and it gives that nice, rusty
Both cabins are elevated on wooden pillars about 260 feet above sea level.
In 2009 on a quiet Los Angeles corner, Mel Elias found a severely water-damaged, crumbling 5,000-square-foot house hidden behind a tangle of overgrown vegetation. Its former owner, the late Hollywood acting coach Milton Katselas, had filled his property with industrial skylights and enormous, wood-burning fireplaces. The glass-and-concrete construction was framed by high ceilings, rusted steel beams, and varied elevations across the single-story plan. Thanks to an 11-year long, multiphase renovation by designer Carter Bradley, the home—with all of its quirks and character—shines again.
Perched below the Griffith Observatory and overlooking Hollywood is a lush lot crowned with four towering olive trees and a 1965 home designed by modernist architect Craig Ellwood. When a young couple purchased the home in 2018, it needed substantial work. For a historic restoration, they called on Woods + Dangaran, a local firm fluent in modernist history. The team completed a meticulous restoration of the home while keeping original components like the linear shape, open plan, and expansive windows. One of the most striking features is the original koi pond (a feature deemed so essential that its preservation was a condition of escrow) that is now crossed via a bridge that leads to a new lap pool—perhaps the biggest intervention on the property.
A huge Moroccan rug sourced from a dealer on Etsy anchors the living area. The Afra &amp; Tobias Scarpa Soriana lounge chairs for Cassina were designed in 1969, but fully embody 1970s style. The Donald Judd Single Daybed 32 fits a twin mattress.
In between the guest suites, there are structures for storage, maintenance and a transit waiting suite, all connected with terraced landscape pockets and courtyards.
Designed by Atelier Lina Bellovicova, House LO marks the country's first residential project to use hempcrete, a sustainable and fire-and-mold-resistant materil. "The roof is covered with a green carpet so that the house merges with nature and is well insulated,
The DeBoer’s vision was a seamless integration with the park made possible with mature plantings and careful planning of the landscape architecture. It took 11 days, a massive crane and and all hands on deck during the planting phase. One of the trees was brought in on a flatbed semi and weighed 7000 lbs!
Crafted entirely from Alaskan white cedar and Madera Belgian oak, this home by The Dinsky Team and Diaz + Alexander Studio aims to stand out in the Los Angeles housing market. Limestone paving, raised planters, mature olive trees, ground cover, and large landscape boulders help to make the lot draught tolerant. A lower teak deck wraps around a long black bottom pool with integrated lighting. Windows with built-in shadow screens and large open-air decks along the upper story boast views of Griffith Park.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">A Chicago-based firm known for preserving cultural landmarks builds a refined weekend home on Lake Michigan’s southern shore.</span>
Untamed. Raw. “The Last Frontier.” Alaska is synonymous with wild beauty and its landscapes demand respect. Here, simple comforts feel like luxuries. The Sheldon Chalet sits on a lonely outcropping, a 5-acre [20,000-square-meter] nunatak in the Don Sheldon Amphitheater of Denali’s Ruth Glacier. As one of the most remote guest-houses in the world—accessible only by bush plane, or on foot by the very bravest of mountaineers willing to risk their lives—the chalet offers views and an experience like no other. Just south of the chalet, on the same outcropping, is the Historic Mountain House, a small hut built in 1966. It’s perched at an elevation of 6,000 feet [1,830 meters], a short distance from the summit of Denali, in the middle of the 6-million-acre [24,280-square-kilometer] park. Because of this extreme setting, the original owner, Roberta Sheldon, used to ask guests if they were “physically fit and mentally flexible” before they made the journey to the hut. Roberta and her husband, Don Sheldon, a pioneering bush pilot, originally acquired the land in the 1950s as part of the Homestead Act. The couple built the Historic Mountain House and also planned to build a vacation destination on the property, but were unable to realize the dream before Don passed away in 1975. When the couple’s children acquired the hut in 2014, they discovered the original 1968 plans for the chalet and, using those plans as a guide, they were able to realize their parents’ dream. With remoteness and accessibility a consideration, all the materials for the chalet and sauna had to be flown in by plane or hung by a sling and helicoptered in. A stunning accomplishment, the five-bedroom chalet and cedar-lined sauna are a well-earned place to watch a solar storm, witnessing the purples, blues, and greens of the aurora with the naked eye. Located 63º north of the equator, the chalet is designed to endure 100ºF [56ºC] temperature swings, hurricane-force winds, and the incredibly brutal Alaskan climate.
Built-in benches that connect to the kitchen cabinetry offer a place to sit and dine or view the landscape.
The kitchen showcases birch plywood cabinetry and counters.
Patrick Gwynne was only 24 when he designed The Homewood to replace the Victorian property his family already occupied on the site. The luxurious principal rooms are set on the first floor to enjoy views over the luscious 10 acre (4ha) garden, itself largely the work of Gwynne and his father. The bedrooms are arranged in a separate wing raised on pilotis to form a porte-cochère, and joined to the main block by a glazed link enclosing a ceremonial spiral staircase. The numerous built-in fittings and most of the furniture were also designed by the architect. After the Second World War Gwynne returned to The Homewood where he based his practice and remained, subtly adapting and refining it, for the rest of his 90-year life. Now cared for by the National Trust, The Homewood presents the most complete record of its period of a modern architect's personal domestic vision to be found anywhere in England.
