Located in Seattle’s Madison Park, the CLTHouse is the first permitted building in Seattle to use cross-laminated timber.
The 1,687-square-foot home includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a flexible-use basement that can serve as a garage, ADU, or studio/workshop. Zero- and low-VOC finishes, pervious paving, and solar hot water heating are among the home’s many sustainable features that counted towards LEED Platinum certification.
Factory built in just four days, this three-bedroom home minimizes its environmental footprint with rooftop solar panels, rainwater collection, edible landscaping, double-pane windows, and Energy Star–rated appliances.
Named after its rooftop photovoltaic panels, the Solar Studio is the first completed build in NODE’s customizable Trillium Series.
Consisting of three prefabricated units in West Seattle on a 5,000 square-foot lot, the Genesee Townhomes—by Method Homes and Chris Pardo Design—from 1,250-1,400 square feet, each with three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms.
The three townhomes were craned onto the foundation over two days, joined together at the seams, and then finished with siding and utility connections.
"Radical sustainability
Green Modern Kits offers passive kit houses designed by architect David Day. The company is known for building off-grid, single-story modular residences at affordable price points.
Salt Lake City–based Avrame is the U.S. outpost of a popular European A-frame kit home company. Their steeply angled roofs can be equipped with solar panels, making them ideal of off-grid sites. Although the homes aren’t pre-assembled or modular, each kit consists of parts that are pre-cut, drilled, and ready for construction.
Acclaimed for being sustainable, affordable, and adorable, tiny homes are also superb teachers when it comes to organization and design.
The house has two modules: a living space on the left and a utilities, laundry, and outdoor kitchen on the right.
Affordable, adorable, and in many cases, transportable, these tiny homes made a big impact on our readers this year.
Established in 1989, Structural Modulars Inc. is a modular construction company that both designs their own range of modular homes and also pairs with outside designers and architects to build unique, modular home across the United States. Their state-of-the-art facility is located in Strattanville, PA, with easy and direct access to a number of highways for ease of transportation.
Based in Portland, Oregon, MODSpdx is a West Coast builder with a holistic approach to customized and site-specific modular multi-family and commercial buildings. Buildings are constructed in their Portland factory, with a focus on proper ventilation and thermodynamics for the finished product through tight factory controls and an analysis of repeatable processes. Because the company works with a range of general contractors, architects, construction companies, and residential developers, their finished homes vary in aesthetics from traditional to contemporary.
A prefab home by Covenant Builders and Rochester Homes Inc.
Nestled in the hills of the Smoky Mountains and oriented to prioritize views of the Appalachian Trail, this prefab cabin is constructed out of three shipping containers topped with a generous, double-sided overhang that creates two porches. The upper-level shipping container is available for vacation rentals on Airbnb.
The inspiration for this prefabricated, modular family home on Fishers Island, New York, were the views that Tanney and Luntz saw from a 12-foot stepladder, which was balancing on the bed of a pickup truck when they first visited the site.
Based in New York City, Cocoon9 takes a unique approach to prefab homes, offering a line of tiny homes with high-quality construction and finishes, smart technology, energy efficiencies, and versatile spaces that are ready for the modern market.
Headquartered in Walpole, Unity Homes seeks to make high-performance, low-energy homes widely available and more affordable. Throughout the years, the team has streamlined the production process of their prefab customized homes, depending on client needs. They create detailed three-dimensional computer models, which turn into the digital plans for large parts of the dwellings. The plans are then followed closely as the home's components are produced off-site, which reduces as much construction waste as possible.
Haus.me says construction permits and foundations are not needed for the smaller mOne and mTwo units.
In Kansas City, Missouri, a family sought to construct a new home using prefabricated structural insulated panels (SIPS) instead of traditional frame construction. The entire kit house is composed of 4' x 8' sections, and the shell was constructed in about a week. The project’s relatively low cost, quick build time, and highly insulated envelope were positives, but the panels also have their limitations. “Most SIP projects look pretty stupid,” Jamie says. “They haven’t been manipulated by someone who’s thinking creatively.” In this case, Jamie augmented the simple panel system with a dynamic cantilever.
Located two hours north of Boston, the Rocky Brook weeHouse is carved out of the grade of a steep creekside lot.
Designed by HGA Architects and Engineers—a firm with offices in eight cities across the country, including Minneapolis—these prefab cabins were designed off-site before being transported to the park and set atop a series of concrete piers.
In addition to its sloping, tree-covered lot, what makes the Birch Le Collaboration House so special is the home's large, indoor-outdoor covered porch. The space is an extension of the floor-to-ceiling windows that line the walls of every Hygge Supply home. The Birch Le Collaboration House is also the first Hygge Supply home to be finished in black-stained Thermory pine cladding.
Architect Jim Garrison of Brooklyn-based Garrison Architects was asked to design a retreat for visiting families on an idyllic lakeside expanse of land at a boarding school for troubled teens, Star Commonwealth in Albion, Michigan. To drastically reduce academic interruption and cut site noise, Garrison decided early on to create an 1,100-square-foot modular building dubbed Koby, with two bedrooms on opposite sides of the structure and a common dining area in the middle “as a therapeutic space for families to gather and eat together.”
Since 2005, Turkel Design has been creating prefabricated homes with a distinctly modern, contemporary design. Their Axiom series of prefab houses, launched in 2015, offers 11 distinct designs, starting at around $800,000.
Go Home by Go Logic is a design/build firm that designs and constructs modular homes that stand out in the crowd: they're both modern and contemporary, but still harken back to the traditional architecture of farms and barns in New England.
From their headquarters in Austin, Texas, MA Modular provides modular homes to Louisiana and Texas, among other states. Their modern homes are typically inspired by local vernacular building types.
IndyMod’s mission is simple: to bring healthy, sustainable, durable, and beautifully designed custom homes to Indiana. The prefab home company offers contemporary designs inspired by the building vernacular of the Midwest.
Based in the central Illinois town of Pana, Joe's House and Home is a dealer for a wide range of prefabricated homes from tiny homes to larger, more traditional-styled residences with customizable features.
In 2016, a team with over 25 years' combined experience in real estate development created Atlanta–based Compass Green to develop and market innovative technologies that can significantly transform the way we live.
The Tulip model by Steelhomes is a 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom residence with just over 1,000 square feet of living space. Based in Miami, Steelhomes maintains a steel frame factory in Opa Locka and works throughout South Florida.
Created in collaboration with nonprofit Summit Huts Association, the Sister's Cabin by Colorado Timberframe is a timber ski hut perched atop Breckenridge's Baldy Mountain that can only be accessed by a 3.5-mile trek. Due to its remote location, the retreat operates entirely off-grid. It was built with prefabricated timber elements and SIPs airlifted to the site, and it features a luxurious interior that can accommodate 14 people.
The Outward Bound cabins, designed by the University of Colorado Denver's design-build program, have steel frames that lift the structures above a three-foot snowpack while supporting corrugated-steel "snow roofs."
Embedded in the desert, this Marmol Radziner–designed prefab home for a Las Vegas casino executive features a James Turrell pyramidal Skyspace structure.
Clad in Western red cedar siding and punctuated with floor-to-ceiling windows, this minimalist two-bedroom home boasts sunrise views over the Sonoma hills.
Clad in Western red cedar siding and punctuated with floor-to-ceiling windows, this minimalist two-bedroom home boasts sunrise views over the Sonoma hills.

