The house incorporates a variety of wood finishes, all in the same general color palette: unfinished ipe for the pool terrace, Douglas fir for the trellis and windows, and stained cypress for the siding mixed in with the exterior’s original redwood.
The deck connects to the open kitchen and living room through Loewen sliding glass doors. Photo by Patrick Bernard.
In Kohn's living room are classic mid-century pieces and a DIY coffee table made from a ping pong table and boxes.
The Mid-Century Mosaic House by Solutions is another one of the homes on view during the Saturday, September 11 Home Tour.
Design tomes, a salient message, mid-century ceramic.