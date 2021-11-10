While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
Inside, the voluminous living area features a double-height fireplace clad in cedar and large-format tiles—both of which are echoed along the facade as well. Full-height windows wrap around the opposite corner, providing an abundance of sunlight and helping to naturally heat the space during wintertime.
Inside, the voluminous living area features a double-height fireplace clad in cedar and large-format tiles—both of which are echoed along the facade as well. Full-height windows wrap around the opposite corner, providing an abundance of sunlight and helping to naturally heat the space during wintertime.
Having a large common space that comprises the living, dining, and kitchen areas makes the room feel larger, while thermal sliding doors on one side let in light and air.
Having a large common space that comprises the living, dining, and kitchen areas makes the room feel larger, while thermal sliding doors on one side let in light and air.
Crawford taught himself how to reface the brick fireplace façade, using a creamy-colored, thin set brick. “It was his first time using a tile saw or laying brick, but his meticulous precision paid off,” says Devlin.
Crawford taught himself how to reface the brick fireplace façade, using a creamy-colored, thin set brick. “It was his first time using a tile saw or laying brick, but his meticulous precision paid off,” says Devlin.
The dining room includes a vintage buffet, as well as a Florence Knoll credenza and Eero Saarinen armchairs and table. An Akari ceiling lamp by Isamu Noguchi hangs overhead. The Wire Base Low Table is by Charles &amp; Ray Eames for Herman Miller.
The dining room includes a vintage buffet, as well as a Florence Knoll credenza and Eero Saarinen armchairs and table. An Akari ceiling lamp by Isamu Noguchi hangs overhead. The Wire Base Low Table is by Charles &amp; Ray Eames for Herman Miller.
“It’s a house where the architecture has been allowed to sing—it’s on display but not in a showy way,” says co-owner Francesca Breach.
“It’s a house where the architecture has been allowed to sing—it’s on display but not in a showy way,” says co-owner Francesca Breach.
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
Photo: Willem-Dirk du Toit
In the en suite bath on the second floor, a concrete floor gives way to a round, tiled, double-height space that culminates in a skylight. Plants hang on either side of a custom shower-head from Still Bathrooms. The faucets is from Crestial and the pendants are from Spazio Lighting.
In the en suite bath on the second floor, a concrete floor gives way to a round, tiled, double-height space that culminates in a skylight. Plants hang on either side of a custom shower-head from Still Bathrooms. The faucets is from Crestial and the pendants are from Spazio Lighting.
Dafne by Cielo
Dafne by Cielo
Sean Brown’s Toronto apartment is stacked with a collection of nostalgic magazines from the 90s and early 2000s, coordinating with his viral CD rugs.
Sean Brown’s Toronto apartment is stacked with a collection of nostalgic magazines from the 90s and early 2000s, coordinating with his viral CD rugs.
The Woven Throw comes in four designs, including this one tipping a hat to the greatest albums of all time.
The Woven Throw comes in four designs, including this one tipping a hat to the greatest albums of all time.
The Frame HDR Smart TV by Samsung doubles as artwork.
The Frame HDR Smart TV by Samsung doubles as artwork.
Kingsport Gray is part of Benjamin Moore’s Historic Color collection.
Kingsport Gray is part of Benjamin Moore’s Historic Color collection.
The exterior was sealed through shou sugi ban, an environmentally friendly fireproofing practice common in Japanese architecture. The black exterior seems to disappear into the evergreens from one angle, and pops against the white snow from another.
The exterior was sealed through shou sugi ban, an environmentally friendly fireproofing practice common in Japanese architecture. The black exterior seems to disappear into the evergreens from one angle, and pops against the white snow from another.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">On average, we spend about a third of our lives asleep. Shop our picks for bedding that makes it time well spent.</span>
On average, we spend about a third of our lives asleep. Shop our picks for bedding that makes it time well spent.
The walls are tadelakt done by a talented local craftsman, and the floors are Neolith. The tub, from Blu Bathworks, sits on a Douglas fir base, so as to look as though it’s floating. Douglas fir wood was used to match the original wood in the home.
The walls are tadelakt done by a talented local craftsman, and the floors are Neolith. The tub, from Blu Bathworks, sits on a Douglas fir base, so as to look as though it’s floating. Douglas fir wood was used to match the original wood in the home.
A pergola-shaded patio provides an idyllic setting to enjoy outdoor entertaining.
A pergola-shaded patio provides an idyllic setting to enjoy outdoor entertaining.
Studio Rain’s 62-square-foot sauna can fit six people. The art and architecture collective looked to "blur the boundaries between personal and public space," wanting bathers to embrace both "intimate social contact and inner stillness."
Studio Rain’s 62-square-foot sauna can fit six people. The art and architecture collective looked to "blur the boundaries between personal and public space," wanting bathers to embrace both "intimate social contact and inner stillness."
The current owners also worked with landscape designer Diana Thomas to update several areas of the backyard. All-new decking and patio areas were added in recent years.
The current owners also worked with landscape designer Diana Thomas to update several areas of the backyard. All-new decking and patio areas were added in recent years.
The yellow stair is echoed by a matching yellow backsplash in the kitchen.
The yellow stair is echoed by a matching yellow backsplash in the kitchen.
The Jeni bookcase.
The Jeni bookcase.
The partial basement holds storage and an entertainment room. A skylight over the stairs floods the area with natural light.
The partial basement holds storage and an entertainment room. A skylight over the stairs floods the area with natural light.
The firm specified a museum reveal around the windows, doors, and cabinetry, as well as over the flush baseboard. This keeps the scheme minimal and creates a “very simple tracery where you have a punctuation in the architecture, and then you reveal back to the soft white drywall walls,” says Klymson.
The firm specified a museum reveal around the windows, doors, and cabinetry, as well as over the flush baseboard. This keeps the scheme minimal and creates a “very simple tracery where you have a punctuation in the architecture, and then you reveal back to the soft white drywall walls,” says Klymson.
The home office features a laminate desk and cabinets in a bright, cheery yellow. They were designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson and made by Tomlinson Woodworks.
The home office features a laminate desk and cabinets in a bright, cheery yellow. They were designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson and made by Tomlinson Woodworks.
The custom-made reading nook. A Fnnch poppy mural is located on the outside wall.
The custom-made reading nook. A Fnnch poppy mural is located on the outside wall.
All three bedroom suites come with a soaking tub overlooking ocean views.
All three bedroom suites come with a soaking tub overlooking ocean views.
Sliding pocket doors create a seamless connection between the indoor living areas and the north-facing deck.
Sliding pocket doors create a seamless connection between the indoor living areas and the north-facing deck.

41 more saves

Set cover photo