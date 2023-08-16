After: The new bathroom is straight out of Laura's Pinterest dreams, with stacked white ceramic tile (from Zia) and matte black fixtures (from AF Supply). She plans to add more plants to make the space even more serene.
The new layout feels more open and spacious, thanks in part to strategic open shelving and chicken wire on the cabinet fronts. All of the bowls and boards are by Elsie Green, and the ceramics are from Jenni Kayne.
“I knew it would be good,” says Trey of the primary bath, where sunlight washes the Tadelakt plaster in the tub and shower area. “I didn't know it would be this good.”