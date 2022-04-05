In the kids' bathroom, Marmoreal flooring with a black background and green, gold, and green spots, a Nickey Kehoe-designed green-and-white shower curtain, pale green Farrow & Ball vanity paint, and brass fixtures add color and playful touches.
In the bathroom, the Unity Vanity features an integrate neameled steel sink and is designed to be easy to install and to maximize interior storage. This piece was part of the catalyst for the launch of Henrybuilt's Primary Objects collection.
View through the ground floor to the Pacific Ocean beyond
A peek inside one of the two bathrooms fitted with Vipp bathroom modules and accessories that include everything from the tap and soap dispenser to the bin and guest towels.
In the living room, a Söderhamn sectional sofa from IKEA joins a Molded Plastic Rocker by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller and a Jøtul stove. The burlap pillows were crafted by Cori out of coffee bean sacks. “She has ideas about making stuff that I would never think of,” says Craig.
The white oak casework, which goes from floor to ceiling throughout much of the kitchen, was fabricated by Big Branch Woodworking for $22,000.
The architects relocated a powder room there, with Osbourne & Little wallpaper.
Not only is green Daniel’s favorite color, but the green in the sun room also references the greening of the copper cathedral room. “It sort of pulls the outside in, in a way,” says Fohring.
Perched below the Griffith Observatory and overlooking Hollywood is a lush lot crowned with four towering olive trees and a 1965 home designed by modernist architect Craig Ellwood. When a young couple purchased the home in 2018, it needed substantial work. For a historic restoration, they called on Woods + Dangaran, a local firm fluent in modernist history. The team completed a meticulous restoration of the home while keeping original components like the linear shape, open plan, and expansive windows. One of the most striking features is the original koi pond (a feature deemed so essential that its preservation was a condition of escrow) that is now crossed via a bridge that leads to a new lap pool—perhaps the biggest intervention on the property.
The fireplace column was extended up to the ceiling and finished with drywall, and a gas insert. Hong flanked either side with useful nooks, including bookshelves and storage on one side, and a built-in bench on the other. The large sectional is from Room & Board, and it sits atop an EQ3 rug with a Menu coffee table.
Bedroom on the upper floor.
Hellstern designed the mohair sofa in the home's living area. The rug is by Tufenkian.
Lambert & Fils lights are suspended over the island.
Designer Lisa Tharp created ECOS's Approaching Dusk as an up-and-coming shade for 2022.
A large sectional both defines and cozies up the living room in the open plan.
Late afternoon sun illuminates the home's exterior in a golden glow, in harmony with its tranquil natural surrounds.
The modern kitchen overlooks the home's natural setting, thanks to Andersen Windows & Doors.
In the main bath, Arto tile from Tempest Tileworks in turquoise was combined with Benjamin Moore paint in the color Boca Raton.
"The house is so small that the renovation required a lot of attention to get the scale of the details right, light the crown molding,
Breathe selected simple, durable interior materials for what had been a simple glass box. (Bread and coffee not included with purchase.)
The boys’ bedrooms each feature large windows by Jeld-Wen and ample storage. The wallpaper mural depicting the peak of Mount Fuji is from Hovia.
The roof is clad in natural cedar with a copper trim.
Spectacular seaside views can be seen from the stone terrace throughout the day.
The renovation opened the kitchen to the living space and added an island for increased prep and storage space.
The Marigold wallpaper from York Wallcoverings adorns one room, its turquoise and saffron shades shaping the color scheme.