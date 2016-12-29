Door Pull: Lazer cut steel, with 2-Pac paint finish. Photo: Haydn Cattach
8m Shelf Folded steel, 2-Pac paint finish. Artwork: Chris Round Photo: Haydn Cattach
Tones: The warmth of the pink metalwork softens the grey of the concrete. Books and artwork on the steel shelf give additional colour and graphic detail to the space. Photo: Haydn Cattach
Reveal and Door: A curved top steel plug door conceals the fridge freezer whilst a curved deep reveal holds the cook top and extract. Photo: Haydn Cattach
Photo: Haydn Cattch
Beyond the bench: Connections through to spaces beyond increase the sense of space with views and light. Photo: Haydn Cattach
Elements: Grey corian bench, Japanese industrial tile plinth and pink 2-Pac door and reveal Photo: Haydn Cattach
