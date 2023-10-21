Architects Alice Fung and Michael Blatt designed their own home in Los Angeles, complete with a modern fireplace design clad in galvanized steel.
Though the fire pit was “kind of an after-thought,” says Hannah, the family uses it year-round. “In the spring and fall, it warms you up on cool nights, and in the summer, it just adds ambience.”
After raising the rear patio to the level of the kitchen, the team reused the original redwood decking and supplemented it with recycled pieces from other projects. Recessed planters punctuate a garden wall. Scott and Regina warm themselves by a Solus fire pit on chilly evenings.
Unlike the north-facing side of the home, the south-facing facade is completely windowless and opaque, with the exception of an outdoor hearth built directly into its side. The lounge chairs are from IKEA, and the MacNellys sourced the slate flagstones and gravel surrounding the home from a local quarry.
Located in the Hope Ranch neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California, this striking home sits on an almost four-acre bluff with over 200 feet of ocean contact. The art-adorned fireplace acts as the centerpiece of the living room that opens up to unobstructed views of the Pacific Ocean.
The seating area features custom sofas covered in synthetic ultrasuede, in what Dowling calls “a forgiving color.” The felt ottoman, by Cini Boeri for Knoll, doubles as a table thanks to a lacquered tray from Williams-Sonoma Home. The sisal rug is from West Elm.
The living room resembles a Sticotti furniture showroom: The architect designed the couch, coffee tables, and stumplike stools. The fireplace is made of stacked stone from San Juan, a nearby province.
At a renovated farmhouse in the Italian countryside, a crisp, modern white plaster fireplace and hearth infuse the interior with coziness and warmth. The firewood is stacked in a nearly-frameless niche next to the fireplace that is lined with metal, adding a bit of shine that contrasts with the rustic firewood and wood ceiling and beams above.