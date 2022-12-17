SubscribeSign In
The rear of the home had been complicated by many additions. Davis streamlined the space as one adjoining kitchen, living room, dining room, and lower sunroom.
The deck was reconfigured to open on to the garden, as one enlarged and connected space.
The Anza Airstream was designed to feel more open than other trailers, with little upper cabinetry.
The open bed area is nestled into the front of the Airstream, resting upon dresser-drawers that stretch into the wheel wells.
The designer-builders chose white oak in a Cathedral cut, embracing its more rustic quality compared to riff-sawn white oak.
