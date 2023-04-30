The shower accesses an exterior deck via a door. “You're basically showering in the trees,” says Waterfield.
In the powder bathroom, bespoke Calico wallpaper can be seen in the mirror, which is set against a backdrop of green Cle tile. “That’s our Miami experience,” says Kristi.
The glass lenses of the circular pavement lights are a common feature on London streets.
The neutral color palette was carried over to the interior design, a collaborative effort between Connie Wone, the senior interior designer at Swatt Miers Architects, and Elisa Chambers of Snake River Interiors.
In true mid-century fashion, a George Nelson Bubble Lamp is paired with an Eames Lounge by Charles and Ray Eames in a corner of the living room. The glass walls and mitered corner are original features of architect Saul Zaik’s 1956 design.
Using concrete for the home's basic structure inspired the team to continue the theme inside with exposed concrete brick walls, floors, and benchtops. The resulting restrained palette creates a soothing backdrop for this sustainably-minded residence.
The stone island bench in the kitchen is a Montenegro Quartzite from Artedomus. “Its monolithic quality really grounds the space under the towering void above,” says architect Bronwyn Litera.
The quartzite island in the kitchen is a grounding presence beneath the void and a focal point between the dining room and living room. The living room features a Gentry sofa by Patricia Urquiola for Moroso.
The kitchen-cum-dining is designed for both intimate meals and hosting friends in a casual setting.
The lower sunroom off the kitchen can be used during San Francisco's rainier days, and be opened on sunnier ones. The owners decided to add the disappearing doors during the pandemic, so they could still entertain safely.
The rear of the home had been complicated by many additions. Davis streamlined the space as one adjoining kitchen, living room, dining room, and lower sunroom.
Penthouse patio
Strong entrance to the home includes 20 foot walls softened by the hand laid stone taking from the property during the construction
Passthrough fireplace from main sala to the library
A 80 year old olive tree greet the visitors to Villa ITO
Library warm details
Hand finished polished concrete walls and floors provide a perfect backdrop for the beautiful oversized rosary artwork by Merida based artist Marcelo Diaz
Kitchen
Instead of creating a super modern house, the archways and materiality brought warmth and character.
Calacatta Superwhite Quartzite and white oak decorate the kitchen, as well as (
The Backed Utility Stool from Schoolhouse Electric in Sergeant Green now lines the island, offering a designated spot for guests to hang out while Jamie cooks.
Mouser Cabinetry’s textured laminate flat-front doors were used throughout. The slim, black hardware is Europa by Top Knobs.
A wine refrigerator and wet bar with the same finishes as the kitchen for cohesion brings more function for entertaining. “We use it more than we've ever used it before,” says Shawn. “It is no longer a dumping ground.”
Garcia specified display space, complete with a shelf, behind the Murphy bed, so that it “creates a moment” when the bed is folded down, the architect says.