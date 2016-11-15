Olivia's bedroom.
The second floor master bedroom opens up to a wraparound deck. Its relationship to the lake is the owners’ favorite part of the home. Warm wood floors and Schoolhouse Electric lights finish the space.
The bedrooms feel like sanctuaries, as they’re much darker and enclosed than other spaces in the home.
Two bedrooms separated by sliding doors occupy the partial second story.
