Founder Ryan O’Donnell takes us inside three of his artful, handcrafted tiny homes and camper vans.
A tiny outbuilding offers a cozy living space inside a simple shell.
Generations of family have lived on this wooded, waterfront site, where architect Will Randolph has built a weekend getaway for less than $70,000.
At under 100 square feet, the 8' x 12' Site Shack includes just the essentials: a wood-burning stove, a desk, and storage.
Designed to sleep eight, the flexible cabin can be used as a quiet retreat for the couple or a gathering place for family and friends.
