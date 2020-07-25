Located in the historic Polish city of Toruń, the simple, angular Origami House complements the design of the main house.
Next to the couch is a bed with built-in storage and a wardrobe. Aluminum alloy-framed windows grant one-way views of the outdoors.
Ambient lighting paired with curvy furnishings give the interior a space-age feel.
The existing structures were updated with a material palette that included natural aging patinas, raw steel doors and shelves, zinc countertops, and wood-paneled and beamed ceilings—juxtaposed with clean and modern smooth plaster finishes.
The main house was given a contemporary look by way of a metal roof and a black exterior.
Features include a modern glass ceramic kitchen backsplash, a granite sink, textured melamine panels, a hardwood countertop, and wood shelves.
“Lots of our kitchens are open to living and great rooms,” Tosdevin says, “so it’s important for the kitchen to be functional like a kitchen, but look like furniture.”
Handcrafted furniture from Carl Hansen and a bed fitted with Kvadrat fabric and designed by Soren Rose Studio are some of the minimalist Nordic touches.
The sauna-like bathroom is made of cedar and features fixtures from VOLA.
Reading nook and skylight.
These innovative tiny home builders offer beautiful, efficient dwellings up and down the East Coast.
In the master bath, Hale chose slate tile for the floors and green-and-brown glass tile by Lunada Bay for the walls, both from United Tile. The Japanese Ofuro soaking tub, crafted from Hinoki wood, is by Zen Bathworks.
Architect Beverly Choe was “inspired by the infinite capacities of light” as she transformed a small, dark garage in San Francisco into a bright, skylit studio.
Squarespace is known for its bold and iconic brand, and for helping the masses build sleek, professional websites.
Like the restrained, minimalist vibe that their brand conveys, the company's office spaces are equally stark and striking.
The kitchen/bar area, open to the dining/living area, consists of a large 5 foot wide by 12 foot long marble-topped island. At the back counter are granite-topped painted base cabinets and simple open shelving.
In the new 2,770-square-foot apartment, original I-beams brace the structure at dramatic angles and collide overhead, and the raw concrete is tempered by blackened steel, white-oak flooring, and bush-hammered Carrara marble—all selected by Willis.