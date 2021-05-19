“Design really has two elements: there is an artistic element and an analytical element. I prefer to work with the latter, which I see as a finite sandbox of constraints,” explains Levy. “At its core, modular construction is just that—working with module size and module seam constraints to figure out the most amazing solution possible. To me, success isn’t measured by the one beautiful solution. It's measured by the process of developing 99 potential solutions that didn’t work out on the way to getting to the one.”