Floor-to-ceiling windows and doors can be added to any model, presenting seamless indoor/outdoor living.
“We offer a simple fit-out process for our clients versus the endless decisions involved in custom building,” explains Levy. “For the clients who come to us having already been overwhelmed by all the choices they have to make in custom building sometime in their past, this in some ways is what they are most excited about.”
“Design really has two elements: there is an artistic element and an analytical element. I prefer to work with the latter, which I see as a finite sandbox of constraints,” explains Levy. “At its core, modular construction is just that—working with module size and module seam constraints to figure out the most amazing solution possible. To me, success isn’t measured by the one beautiful solution. It's measured by the process of developing 99 potential solutions that didn’t work out on the way to getting to the one.”
A small, carved-out library nook is fitted with walls of floor-to-ceiling shelving.
Located on the Imingfjell mountainside in Norway, this minimalist, 785-square-foot cabin features a "hood" in response to the climate and the region’s strict building regulations.
The open kitchen/dining area is a dramatic black.
Stonco wall-mounted lights and WAC lighting add an industrial touch to the bright and airy living room. The floor lamp is by Ligne Roset.
A Jøtul Direct Vent Gas Stove anchors the living space that seamlessly connects with the outdoors through massive, operable glazing by Fleetwood. Aside from the custom built-in bench, the chairs and furnishings are by Ligne Roset.
The new home sits on the same footprint, however it gained two bedrooms and another bath and a half. One challenge was extending the cantilevers as far as possible to add more square footage.
A BR02.7 sofa by Martin Visser is slim and functional, and Maya cushion from Ferm Living continue the graphic motif.
Megacabinet axon diagram
A panel in the Megacabinet swings open to reveal a hidden reading nook.
On the basement level, the Megacabinet shelving is mainly used for books and toys. The floors throughout the home are engineered white oak.
