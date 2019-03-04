Francois adds pattern to the living room with pillows and a hand-knotted wool rug by Sylvie and Mira, inspired by original watercolor art.
In the dining area sits Finn Juhl 109 chairs, a bespoke table, as well as a chandelier from Flos. There is also a Le Corbusier painting on the wall.
When Libby May and Eoghan Mahony purchased a 1950s post-and-beam house in Los Angeles’ Santa Monica Canyon, they envisioned someday transforming the garage and adjoining workshop into livable space, with an office for each of them and a family room they could share with their sons, Wes, 14, and Duncan, 10.
Study overlooks side yard ascending hillside
Office
A wall of shelving, about seven feet tall and 12 feet wide, keeps reference books and vinyl close at hand. Michael designed and fabricated the speakers, turntable, and amplifier (the latter incorporating another person's circuitry design).
In the study of this stunning, modern cabin by Murdough Design, corner windows give the home office a tree house feel with views of the lush surrounding canopy and lake.
Telecommuting can take both a physical and mental toll—especially when you’re suddenly working in tight quarters with partners, roommates, children, or other family members. Tip: Invest in high-quality, noise-cancelling headphones, and keep shared live/work spaces clutter-free.
Additional square footage provided by an on-site shipping container in Austin, Texas, holds an home office design layout. This beautifully designed shipping container home office features track lighting, wall sconces, a full-height cabinet to hang clothes, and a mini split air conditioner. The floors are a mix of engineered wood and hand-painted tile from Clay Imports. From inside the container, you can see through to the front of the house.
Your Case Project Manager will take care of the ordering and receiving of materials, coordinate inspections, manage the team of craftsmen and trade experts assigned to your project, ensure that you get the new kitchen of your dreams.
The entryway features similar arched doors and continues the style and color palette from the living room.
In the entryway, light is provided by a minimalist glass globe, built-in within the unit, and through another niche that peeks into the living room.
Robertson restored the existing rooms in the front of the original house, and redesigned the back of the home to have a much more modern, indoor/outdoor living experience.
One of Zee's favorite nooks of the house, this alcove holds some of her favorite pieces including the eye wall hanging by Heather Levine Ceramics.
The cellar now houses an office, studio, and exhibition space.
The designers fortunately happened on enough antique wallpaper to outfit the whole room. The bookshelf is a custom design by Yun and made of salvaged heart pine, same as the floor. It features grooves in the sides, so the shelves can be pulled in and out.
Classic subway tile backsplash with contrasting grey grout and stacked cabinets with matte brass hardware and fixtures further emphasize the overall classic feel. The new cabinets include a pull out pot and pan drawers, waste and recycling compartment, pantry rolls outs, spice pull out, and base tray storage.
Every room received refinished hardwood floors, and resurfaced walls. New furnishings and refreshed bookcases were added to the living room.
This pergola-covered seating area, complete with hanging chairs, is off the living room.
The former home of interior designer and renowned blogger Sarah Sherman Samuel, this 1961 A-frame in Palm Springs received a thorough renovation and a new lease on life. According to her blog, when Samuel first toured the house she encountered "cloud murals, a scary dungeon-esque bathroom, and stanky old carpet." Much of the 784-square-foot space felt cramped and dated. However, she knew the home had good bones, so she decided to start renovating.
An old fireplace was turned into a little rock garden.
The door to the social zones swing open to connect to the terrace.
The master bedroom unites the rest of the home's shades and textures in a calm palette. The custom bed is centered above a Crate and Barrel area rug. As with most of the art in the home, the one hanging here on Benjamin Moore's
"The owners really wanted to make sure that the furniture was inviting and interesting, but still felt like it fit the space,
Clear separation lines intensify the experience of the shape and its space.
The north-facing rear yard was located on the lower ground floor, and its uniquely challenging triangular shape lead to the project being referred to as the
To most eyes, Ezequiel Farca’s 1970s-style concrete home in Mexico City looked like a teardown. Even the lot itself—shallow and crammed against a steep hillside—wasn’t particularly alluring. But Farca saw through all the restraints to create a spa-like refuge in one of the world’s most energetic cities. "It’s is such a hectic place. You’re bombarded by so much information the moment you step into the streets," says Farca, who first gained prominence as a furniture and interior designer. "So we envisioned this house as a retreat, a kind of a temple." The rooftop courtyard is lined with a verdant mix of indigenous plants, including banana trees, palm trees, lion’s claw, Mexican breadfruit, and native vines. The chaise longues were designed for Farca’s EF Collection.
Outside, a gridded trellis with sheet-punched panels overlays the structure and extends into the landscape, providing shade in the warm desert climate.
Boxes of herbs and spider plants adorn one side of the patio.
To create a bit more texture in the kitchen and baths, the couple added classic checkered tiles from the local hardware store—an inexpensive option that broke up the polished concrete floors spanning the rest of the house. Pavonetti designed and built the pedestal sinks using reclaimed cedar siding.
