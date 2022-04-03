The dining room table is a custom creation made by the client from a single slab of myrtle wood. Just inside the back entrance is a built-in cabinet crafted from the same source slab, creating a feeling of connection and flow throughout the interior.
The smallest bedroom could also double as an office.
The units are installed on a site in Hurley, New York, overlooking Twin Lakes, and some of them will include private hot tubs.
From lighting to plumbing, here’s what you should know before you start your next update.
The cabin is constructed predominantly with plywood that Christie finished with a custom whitewash of 4:1 water to white paint, with a dash of green. "I wanted it pale,
Custom cabinetry neatly fills the angled walls and frames the River Full Bed from Oeuf.
A solo backyard container houses a photo studio and storage space.
Two sculptural wooden chairs face a wood-burning stove.
Homeowner and surfer Christopher Hansen envisions a secluded oceanfront retreat that lets him keep an eye on the waves.
The home's archetypal form rises from the windswept caatinga, a vast stretch of flat, semiarid land where the northeastern tip of the country juts into the Atlantic.
The two new buildings create a courtyard-like feel in the small urban backyard.
Clad in SPF lumber, zinc, and glass, David Bronskill and Mark Dilworth’s vacation home on Oblong Lake fans out to capture wide views of the forest. “Nothing is straight in the plan,” says architect Roland Rom Colthoff of RAW Design, who conceived the 2,500-square-foot escape. From left to right, there are three structures: a three-bedroom guest wing, a voluminous communal area, and a semi-detached master suite. Two of the wings share an unusual fin-shape design because of their varied ceiling heights.
McKay devised a modular system of arches that would define the open-air structure. Using the donated cypress and aluminum, he created six wall-and-roof modules and slid them closer together or further apart to accomodate the existing trees and roots. "Because there are so many trees on the site, we had to negotiate a system in the initial design phase," McKay says. "When we were constructing the pavilion, if we hit a root, and we did, we could just move the modular without it affecting the overall design or construction." Photo by Frank Doering.
